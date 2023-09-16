Will Closing iPhone Apps Really Improve Your Battery Life?

It's never fun when your iPhone unexpectedly runs out of power at a bad time, but there are some things you can do to prevent the problem from rearing its ugly head — or, at least, give your phone the chance to hang onto a charge for longer. The thing is, not all of the common preventative measures are as helpful as you might think.

Case in point: closing apps to preserve battery life. Does it actually make a difference? Well, the answer to that is a little more complicated than a simple yes or no. However, one very important thing to consider is the nature of any given app. Yes, it's true that some apps will continue to run processes in the background if left open but not in direct use (a.k.a., suspended), and it's true that those processes can speed up your battery's race to empty.

The thing is, not all apps do this; if they don't, it's not always a good idea to shut them off when you're done with them. Especially if you use them frequently.