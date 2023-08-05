Why Your iPhone Battery Drains Faster Than It Should

Apps have this sneaky way of just letting you download and use them, which is all well and good. Unfortunately, once you're done, they tend to just linger there, using up your battery life. They're like a houseguest you find a few hours after a party, hanging out in your kitchen eating the lasagna leftovers you were hoping to have for lunch tomorrow.

There are a few things you can do to shoo the unwanted apps away. If you open Settings and choose Battery, you'll see a nice little graph of activity that tells you which apps are using the most battery life and how much they've used. Take a look through that list and figure out which ones aren't actually necessary, or the ones you didn't even know were running in the background.

Once you know which apps you don't need to have constantly refreshing, go to General under Settings, and look for the Background App Refresh section. In there, you should find a list of every app that's loading in the background. If you're really in battery-saving mode, you can use one toggle to turn them all off at once. Otherwise, you can turn off each app individually, and voila — no more unwanted energy-suckers.