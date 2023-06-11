How To Change The Brightness On Your iPhone

As good as iPhone screens have become over the years, readability can still be an issue due to brightness. Chances are you've experienced one or two instances where your iPhone's display was either too dark or too bright to read comfortably, but fortunately it's pretty easy to adjust it.

It's also possible (and likely if you don't often change your iPhone's default settings) that you'll notice your screen changing brightness on its own. This happens when the light in your environment increases or decreases, with the display adjusting itself accordingly in an attempt to make it more readable. Though it's not perfect, which can result in things becoming too bright or too dim for no apparent reason. This can be changed along with general screen brightness, thankfully. You just need to know where to look.