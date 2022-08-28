The Simplest Way To Check Your iPhone's Battery Health

Over the years, iPhones have improved not only in terms of performance but also in terms of battery life. If you have any old iPhones like the iPhone 6 or the iPhone 7, you likely purchased a power bank to keep your iPhone running throughout the day. However, with the latest models, especially the iPhone 13 series, Apple has improved the battery life to the extent that iPhone 13 series smartphones outlast others in the segment. However, some users might notice their iPhone's battery is not lasting as long as it used to.

It could occur once you update your iPhone to the latest iOS version, after you've stored your iPhone for a long time, or simply when using your iPhone for a long period. In all the scenarios, you might panic and think something is wrong. While that is not always the case, checking your iPhone's battery health can give you some answers. The process is easy, and it helps to know how to interpret it.