Here's How Much It Costs To Replace An iPhone Battery

The battery is among the most crucial components of any device. Typically, our tech doesn't last long enough for batteries to degrade to an unusable status, but lithium-ion batteries do lose performance over time.

iPhone remains a titan of the smartphone world. According to Statista, Q2 '23 saw iPhone sales worth $51.33 billion. A new iPhone represents a significant outlay, though: The latest model, the iPhone 14 Pro, costs around $999. Quite rightly, then, many users will be reluctant to buy a whole new model hastily should their current one develop issues. Apple Support notes that chemical aging is an issue facing all lithium-ion batteries and that the Battery settings of later iPhone models include "new features to show battery health and recommend if you need to replace the battery."

Users facing such a situation, or perhaps dreading it from a financial point of view, will be anxious to know how much it costs to replace the battery. Here's the lowdown for iPhone users.