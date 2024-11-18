Every Major Cordless Hedge Trimmer Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Lawn care is a year-round endeavor, whether you are a homeowner taking care of a small yard or a property manager for multiple buildings. SlashGear has covered a number of pieces of outdoor power equipment before, and we've published rankings of brands of leaf blowers, lawnmowers, and more. Here, we're ranking another mainstay in the shed — the humble hedge trimmer.

While the tool is primarily for (obviously) trimming hedges, bushes, and shrubbery, hedge trimmers can also be useful for brush hogging. A hedge trimmer can also be used to maintain decorative grasses and manage ivy and other thin brambles or vines. While gas and corded hedge trimmers are better suited for thicker branches or vines, as they've got a little more power for heavy-duty yard work, cordless versions of the tool have largely caught up, with many of the tools on our list capable of cutting branches and vines up to ¾" thick.

We've ranked 10 popular brands of hedge trimmers using several sources of data, including sales numbers from popular retailers, ratings, reviews, and my personal experience with a number of the trimmers on this list. As a homeowner with a large grapevine that tests my sanity annually, I had rented and borrowed several hedge trimmers before finally committing to a brand for my own shed earlier this year. We'll include links to retailers for a representative trimmer from each brand. As always, it's important to note that even the "worst" brand still beat out dozens of other toolmakers to make our top 10.

