Every Major Cordless Hedge Trimmer Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Lawn care is a year-round endeavor, whether you are a homeowner taking care of a small yard or a property manager for multiple buildings. SlashGear has covered a number of pieces of outdoor power equipment before, and we've published rankings of brands of leaf blowers, lawnmowers, and more. Here, we're ranking another mainstay in the shed — the humble hedge trimmer.
While the tool is primarily for (obviously) trimming hedges, bushes, and shrubbery, hedge trimmers can also be useful for brush hogging. A hedge trimmer can also be used to maintain decorative grasses and manage ivy and other thin brambles or vines. While gas and corded hedge trimmers are better suited for thicker branches or vines, as they've got a little more power for heavy-duty yard work, cordless versions of the tool have largely caught up, with many of the tools on our list capable of cutting branches and vines up to ¾" thick.
We've ranked 10 popular brands of hedge trimmers using several sources of data, including sales numbers from popular retailers, ratings, reviews, and my personal experience with a number of the trimmers on this list. As a homeowner with a large grapevine that tests my sanity annually, I had rented and borrowed several hedge trimmers before finally committing to a brand for my own shed earlier this year. We'll include links to retailers for a representative trimmer from each brand. As always, it's important to note that even the "worst" brand still beat out dozens of other toolmakers to make our top 10.
10. Worx
Worx is known for its wide variety of affordable outdoor power equipment, from power washers and lawnmowers to leaf blowers and string trimmers. The relatively young company started out with just a string trimmer and a dream back in 2007 and now produces hundreds of corded and cordless tools over several categories.
Worx's Power Share battery system powers most of its products, and while its tools require anywhere from 20 to 80 volts, the company only produces a range of 20-volt batteries with different amperage ratings. On the one hand, this makes for a useful system — if you started out with just a power drill, you'll have ¼ of the batteries you need for that Worx lawn mower, and you won't have batteries that only power one or two high-voltage items; on the other hand, you'll need to purchase three more battery packs to power larger tools, and batteries run between $75 and $170 each.
Worx's best-selling trimmer on Amazon is its 20-volt Power Share 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer, a tool with a lot of positives. Features include a soft handle and an oversized secondary D-grip for added control. Its 22-inch dual-action blade is long enough to take care of small hedges in one pass, and at under six pounds, it's a lightweight, bargain-priced tool — especially if you've already invested in other Worx Power Share tools.
The Worx 20-volt Power Share 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer is available on Amazon with a battery and charger for around $100.
9. Craftsman
Craftsman is a brand that has survived multiple owners while also transitioning from a maker of reliable, expensive tools for professionals into a budget-friendly toolmaker for the everyman. With a history of nearly a hundred years behind it, Craftsman remains a mainstay in the tool industry due to its ability to adapt. Its products include almost everything for the homeowner, from outdoor equipment to tool storage and Craftsman's cordless tools, which almost all employ the company's V20 battery system.
The Craftsman V20 Cordless Hedge Trimmer includes a 1.5aH lithium ion battery and charger, and it's a capable trimmer for its price. While the blade is a little smaller than some of the other examples on our list, the trimmer's 20-inch dual-action blades are still capable of a ¾-inch cut, making short work of most of the branches you'll encounter in a smaller bush or hedge. An integrated hook makes the tool immediately compatible with Craftsman's Versatrack storage system. Reviews claim the tool can run about an hour on a full charge, and at only 6.6 pounds, fatigue shouldn't come into play while you're cleaning up your estate's hedge maze.
The Craftsman V20 Cordless Hedge Trimmer can be purchased from Amazon for $120 as a kit with a battery and charger.
8. Greenworks
Greenworks is a company that produces tools for several occupations, using battery systems ranging from 24 volts up to 82 for its commercial lineup. Established in 2002, the company boasts that it now assembles all its tools in Morristown, Tennessee, although most of its manufacturing takes place in China. Greenworks' focus on battery-powered outdoor power equipment has led to some of the best batteries in the industry, and the company has won several Pro Tool Innovation awards, including 2024 winners in the categories of battery-powered backpack blowers, brush cutters, and battery-powered lawn tractors. Greenworks also makes the fastest mower on SlashGear's list of electric lawnmowers from every major brand.
Greenworks' 60-volt, 26-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer includes a rear handle that rotates 180 degrees. I have used this trimmer and found that feature incredibly useful when switching from trimming the sides of bushes to leveling out the tops, especially when those bushes were taller than I am. It's one of Consumer Reports' highest-rated models as well, with the trusted review site noting the tool's quick charge time, powerful trimming ability, and overall safety.
The Greenworks 60-volt, 26-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer is available on Amazon with a battery and charger for $220.
7. Stihl
Stihl is unique among the other brands on this list in that the company only sells its products through authorized local dealers, rather than big box retailers. It's earned the right to do that, as Stihl produces several of the top-selling outdoor power tools in the world, including gas-powered chainsaws and power equipment. The company's battery-powered OPE is also the number one selling brand among landscape and tree care professionals in America, and Stihl tops SlashGear's list of the best chainsaw brands.
One of Stihl's best-selling hedge trimmers at authorized dealer Ace Hardware is its 20-inch, 18-volt Hedge Trimmer. Consumer Reports lists this as one of its recommended picks, mentioning the tool's light weight and decent power but also pointing out a long recharge time for its battery. Since that battery is built into the tool, you've got about 40 minutes of runtime before you're simply out of luck while the integrated battery recharges.
There's a little LED indicator to let you know when you're running low on juice, but there are no backup power options for this particular model. However, the company claims you can clear a 20-inch wide hedge longer than 360' on a single charge.
A lightweight tool with good power and speed, this Stihl model is perfect for homeowners who haven't invested in one company's battery system or folks who have a smaller bit of shrubbery to maintain.
The Stihl 18-volt, 20-inch Hedge Trimmer is available at Ace Hardware for $140.
6. Milwaukee
The "red brand" is well known for its professional-grade power tools, fantastic battery systems, and its Packout modular storage system — a system SlashGear has written about several times for both its intended use and some innovative alternatives. The company has developed a rabid following over its 100+ years of existence, owing in no small part to Milwaukee's great warranty and reliable products for a wide range of industries.
The popular toolmaker has also made a name for itself as a manufacturer of high-quality outdoor power equipment. If you've already invested in battery packs for your garage, shop, or job site, Milwaukee's trimmers, leaf blowers, and chainsaws are a natural choice, saving you money you've already invested in the M18 Fuel System.
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 24-inch Hedge Trimmer is powerful enough to easily get through branches as thick as ¾", and its 24-inch blade means most trims are finished with a single pass. An all-metal gear case makes this one of the more durable tools on our list, and Milwaukee claims this trimmer can run for up to two hours before needing to swap out the battery pack. Consumer Reports put this hedge trimmer third in its ratings, with the Milwaukee tool's weight being the only knock against it. It has also earned an average rating of 4.9 stars on The Home Depot's website, and a 4.8 on Milwaukee's own site.
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 24-inch Hedge Trimmer can be purchased from The Home Depot for around $130 without a battery.
5. Black + Decker
Black + Decker is one of those companies that makes a little bit of everything, which reflects its ownership — Stanley Black + Decker produces tools under both of those brand names and owns the Dewalt and Craftsman companies as well.
From toaster ovens and coffee makers to Dustbusters and power drills, this innovative manufacturer has been in business since the early 1900s. While its tools and outdoor power equipment are definitely aimed toward the audience of homeowners and weekend warriors rather than professionals, Black + Decker's low prices and reliable products make it one of the most recognizable brands on our list.
Black + Decker makes over a dozen different styles of trimmer, from little four-inch handheld shear shrubbers to extendable pole trimmers for getting at hard-to-reach branches and tree limbs. The 22-inch, 20-volt Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer is one of the company's best all-around options, and it's a bargain at under $100 — and that's with a battery and charger included. The trimmer is lightweight, well-balanced, and powerful enough to get through branches up to ¾ of an inch thick. While it's not the fastest or most powerful tool on our list, it is a reliable pick for folks who will only use the tool occasionally.
The Black + Decker 22-inch, 20-volt Max Cordless Hedge Trimmer is listed on Amazon at $130 with a battery and charger but is often discounted to under $90.
4. Ryobi
Ryobi's bright green tools are a common sight when walking around the neighborhood. The company's discount tools and outdoor power equipment are durable, affordable, and readily available at Home Depots all across the country. Ryobi is also constantly expanding and updating its lineup, and SlashGear frequently publishes lists of new and revised tools added to the company's lineup. Whether it's lesser-known home improvement tools or a simple list of tools to buy or avoid, we've got several lists for any Ryobi fan.
Ryobi makes several outdoor power tools, and SlashGear has covered a lot of them, but the Ryobi One+ 18-volt, 22-inch Hedge Trimmer is one piece of equipment I have some hands-on experience with. When I rented it, I found that the trimmer was lightweight enough to handle easily with just one hand, making for easier maneuverability even over the tops of bushes taller than I am. The trimmer's "Hedge Sweep" debris remover is also pretty handy for clearing snipped brush while it cuts, and the tool's handle can be rotated and locked in several positions to minimize wrist fatigue.
Battery life is a bit of an issue at only around 20 minutes, but if you're already invested in the Ryobi One+ battery system, you'll likely have a few extra batteries to rotate through while trimming. And if a lack of cutting power is a problem, Ryobi also offers trimmers in higher-voltage variants.
The Ryobi One+ 18-volt, 22-inch Hedge Trimmer can be purchased from the Home Depot for around $160 with a battery pack and charger.
3. Husqvarna
Swedish company Husqvarna has a fascinating history that goes as far back as the late 1600s, and in that time, it has evolved from a weapons manufacturer into one of the world's leading producers of outdoor power equipment while also expanding and becoming a popular producer of motorcycles in the process. Husqvarna's chainsaws and lawnmowers (both robotic and conventional) are some of the most popular among professionals, and its reputation as a manufacturer of reliable and durable products remains nearly spotless after literal centuries in business.
While it's a little pricier than the other suggestions on our list, the Husqvarna Hedge Master sports professional-grade features like a 24-inch blade with one full-inch cutting capacity. It is the heaviest tool on our list at about 11 pounds with a battery, and I'll admit that I was pretty worn out after using this tool to take care of a neighbor's hedges. However, its three-position grip helps with comfort, and the un-jam and boost features are unique and useful. The trimmer cuts quickly and powerfully and includes a brush-clearing attachment similar to the one we mentioned in our description of the Ryobi trimmer. It's a heavy, powerful tool, but if you've got a heavy-duty job, this is an easy trimmer to recommend.
The Husqvarna Hedge Master 320iHD60 is available on Amazon with a battery and charger for $319, although we've seen it discounted for closer to $250.
2. EGO
In just over 30 years, EGO has become one of the most popular outdoor power equipment manufacturers due in no small part to its Arc Lithium 56-volt battery packs. These hefty packs power not only the company's variety of mowers, but also everything else in the company's wide range of products, including portable power stations, mini bikes, and area lighting. All told, EGO produces over 10 million units every year for sale in over 65 countries.
EGO makes one of Consumer Reports' two highest-rated hedge trimmers, the HT2411. The tool represents what has made EGO one of the fastest-growing companies on this list, with power to spare and a quick recharge time. The EGO trimmer weighs in at around nine pounds, and comes with a sheath to protect the blade when the tool is not in use. The tool's steel blades can be easily removed for sharpening, and its one-inch cut capacity makes the EGO trimmer great for clearing thick brush.
The EGO HT2411 Power+ Brushless Hedge Trimmer can be purchased from Amazon with a battery and charger for $219.
1. Dewalt
The bright yellow tool brand is always a top vote-getter on SlashGear's lists due to the company's combination of durability, power, and affordability. While its tools and other Dewalt products are by no means cheap, they are on the lower end of the price bracket when compared with other professional-grade tool brands. Dewalt tools are also some of the more widely available among major toolmakers and are carried at most of the biggest online retailers and the small mom-and-pop hardware store in your neighborhood. Most of Dewalt's outdoor power equipment runs on the same battery system as its power tools, making the adoption of the brand's lawn and garden products a great value for folks already invested in the brand.
The Dewalt 20-volt Max 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer is great for use on hedges, shrubs, and ornamental grasses, with hooked teeth that make it easy to make precise cuts or even get into some Edward Scissorhands-esque artistry. I own this particular model and find it's got a great balance between power and weight. At around eight pounds, it doesn't contribute to fatigue, and its battery life is around an hour, give or take 15 minutes — more than enough for me to take care of my own yard.
The Dewalt 20-volt Max 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer is available from Acme Tools for $219 with a charger and battery. SlashGear doesn't recommend purchasing Dewalt tools from Amazon; for more information on why, check out this article.
Methodology
This list results from aggregating sales and rating data from the biggest retailers in the country, including The Home Depot, Amazon, Lowes, Wal-Mart, and Ace Hardware. Ratings from trusted review sites like Consumer Reports were also factored in, as well as my own experience: I have rented and borrowed several hedge trimmers from the featured list of brands to handle some heavy brush, along with a few grape vines that grow on a section of chain-link fence in my yard, and recently gave in and purchased one.