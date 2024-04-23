12 New Ryobi Tools To Consider In 2024
The great thing about Ryobi tools is that, once you have a few of them, it's very easy to add more. This is partly down to the brand's impressively wide range of products, spanning everything from landscaping tools to automotive essentials. The brand's recently launched USB Lithium range adds even more versatility to its lineup, with smaller, less power-intensive tools that offer plenty of capability at a reasonable upfront price.
The other reason that buyers keep coming back to Ryobi tools is their battery interchangeability. Once you have enough 18V or 40V battery packs, switching between tools is simply a matter of switching out the battery and carrying on with the job. Plus, you save money compared to buying individual battery-powered tools from a variety of brands.
Whether you're new to the Ryobi ecosystem or already have a garage full of the brand's products, this selection of the best new tools covers Ryobi's range. Each one is either an updated version of a previous product, boasting extra power or features, or an entirely new tool that expands Ryobi's already sprawling product lineup.
Ryobi USB Lithium 4-Tool Combo Kit
Ryobi's USB Lithium tools are a new addition to its range, and SlashGear recently tested a selection of them to see if they lived up to the hype. Each tool can be bought individually, but the most cost-effective way to sample the best the range has to offer is to buy the USB Lithium 4-Tool Combo Kit from the brand's website. It usually retails for $255.97, but as of this writing, is reduced to just $99.00. Included in the kit is a USB Lithium screwdriver, a rotary tool, a glue pen, and an LED inspection light. Two 2Ah batteries and accessories for all four tools are also included.
The two batteries can be quickly attached to any of the tools and feature a light around the USB-C port to indicate their levels of charge. When the batteries and tool accessories aren't in use, the kit includes a Ryobi branded case for easy storage.
Ryobi 18V One+ High Pressure Digital Inflator Kit
The Ryobi 18V One+ High Pressure Digital Inflator Kit offers an easy way to fill up vehicle tires with the capability to fill up to 160 PSI. It runs on the brand's 18V One+ battery, with the kit including one 2Ah battery and a charger. The kit retails for $89.97, but anyone who already has a battery handy from other Ryobi tools can save some cash and opt for the tool only, which costs $39.97.
The kit also comes with a sports needle for filling sports balls, as well as a Presta valve and pinch valve adaptor to fit most common tire types. The inflator features a 24-inch hose to ensure that it's easy to reach a wide variety of valves. A small LCD screen on the top of the device provides a readout of the PSI so you can precisely control the pressure of tires and balls.
Ryobi USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver
The USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver can be bought as part of the USB Lithium 4-Tool Combo Kit listed above, but it's also available separately for $49.00. It comes with a choice of three heads for versatility, with the most commonly used head being the ¼ inch hex. A right-angle attachment is also included, which SlashGear found useful when testing the Multi-Head Screwdriver, alongside an offset attachment. SlashGear also found swapping between the heads to be intuitive and straightforward, making the tool extra productive.
The screwdriver also comes with a 2Ah battery and a bit set. A case is included that fits both the tool and its accessories for easy storage. At its maximum speed, the screwdriver hits 200 RPM, making it a handy (and speedy) companion for a variety of building and crafting tasks around the home or workplace. All of Ryobi's USB Lithium tools feature a two-year manufacturer's warranty.
Ryobi Brushless 2500 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
Many of Ryobi's products are designed to directly rival gas powered tools, providing a greener alternative that doesn't involve compromising on power. The Brushless 2500 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is one such product, with a flow rate of up to 1.2 gallons per minute. It packs a "Turbo Nozzle" which increases water pressure to boost the washer's cleaning power, while the 25-foot hose should reduce the amount of times you'll need to relocate the washer while cleaning around your yard.
The tool also features a built-in soap tank and soap nozzle. Many of Ryobi's tools feature clever storage options for accessories, and the electric pressure washer is no different: With the hooks and slots built into the tool, you can store every included accessory onboard. The pressure washer retails for $299.00 on Ryobi's website, and there's no need to worry about compatible batteries here — it's only available as a corded tool.
Ryobi 40V 24 Inch Hedge Trimmer Kit
A top choice for home landscaping enthusiasts, the 40V 24-inch Hedge Trimmer Kit retails on Ryobi's website for $179.00. At the time of this writing, it's reduced to $159.00, but those looking to save more money can also buy the standalone tool for $129.00. The kit includes a 40V 2Ah battery which can be used on any other compatible Ryobi 40V tool. The included battery gives the hedge trimmer an officially quoted runtime of 45 minutes or more, but like any Ryobi 40V tool, having multiple batteries to hand can double or triple that runtime.
The hedge trimmer boasts 24-inch blades to reach across larger hedges and can cut branches up to one inch in diameter. The "Hedgesweep" attachment also cuts down on the amount of time you'll need to spend removing debris from the hedge, as it's designed to push away trimmings as you go.
Ryobi 18V One+ 3/8 Inch Drill Kit
A cordless drill is one of the most essential power tools, but that doesn't mean all DIY enthusiasts need to splash out on an expensive one. The 18V One+ 3/8" Drill Kit will be more than capable for a variety of household jobs, and it costs $59.97. That includes a 1.5Ah 18V One+ battery and the tool itself, which can't be bought separately. The drill can reach speeds of 600 rpm and features a variable speed trigger for more precise rotation speed control.
It's also lightweight, weighing less than three pounds. To ensure you can always see what you're doing even in places where lighting is an issue, the drill also features a built-in LED light that illuminates the drill area. Ryobi fared well overall in our ranking of the best cordless drill brands, taking a respectable fourth place behind Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt. Buying a top-performing drill from any of those brands, however, will require a larger investment than the Ryobi.
Ryobi 18V One+ Heat Pen Kit
The 18V One+ Heat Pen Kit is useful for a variety of craft and DIY projects, with temperatures ranging from 450° to 750°F. The patterned grip is designed to make it comfortable to hold, but it can also be used hands-free thanks to the angled stand. The heat pen kit includes a 2Ah battery and charger, plus a heat spreader nozzle and deflector nozzle. The tool can also be bought without the battery and charger for $59.97.
Ryobi states that the pen is suitable for jobs like stripping paint, using heat transfer vinyl, or removing hard-to-shift adhesives without damaging a surface. It might also come in handy for craft or art projects, making it a useful pick for the whole family. Like most of Ryobi's other 18V One+ products, the kit is covered by a three-year manufacturer's warranty for added peace of mind.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 16 Inch Carbon Fiber Shaft String Trimmer Kit
While Ryobi does offer cheaper string trimmers, its newest string trimmer is worth considering if you can justify spending the cash. The 40V HP Brushless 16-inch Carbon Fiber Shaft String Trimmer Kit retails for $279.00, or the trimmer can be bought as a standalone tool for $219.00. As well as functioning as simply a string trimmer, the tool is also compatible with Ryobi's Expand-It attachment range, which can transform it into anything from a pruner to a cultivator.
Each attachment can be bought separately from the brand's website and will add a significant premium over the price of the base trimmer kit. However, using Expand-It attachments is a great way to save space compared to storing several individual tools. The string trimmer kit features a 4Ah battery that gives the tool a claimed 45 minutes of runtime between charges. The cut radius can be adjusted between 14 and 16 inches for either broader coverage or better battery life, and there's also a switch to adjust the trimmer's rotation speed.
Ryobi 1.4 Amp Rotary Tool
Ryobi is best known for its cordless power tools, but its corded power tools are worth considering too. The 1.4 Amp Rotary Tool is a new addition to the range that's cheaper than its cordless equivalent, costing $69.00 from Ryobi's website. It comes with an impressive 30 accessories as standard, covering a range of applications from polishing to sanding. Each of those accessories can be securely stored in the included case when not in use.
The tool is capable of spinning at up to 35,000 rpm but can be slowed to as little as 5,000 rpm via the speed dial. For the latest iteration of its rotary tool, Ryobi also debuted a new quick change collet, which the brand says allows users to swap between accessories up to four times faster. While it's unlikely that most users will be too fussed about the exact amount of seconds they save between changes, the key takeaway here is that it's easier than ever to swap out accessories for whatever you need them for.
Ryobi 18V One+ 3-Tool Lighting Combo
Good lighting is one of those things that it's very easy to take for granted until you don't have it. The Ryobi 18V One+ 3-Tool Lighting Combo is a great way to ensure you're never left without adequate lighting, as it includes three different lights that cover almost any situation. A spotlight provides hand-held illumination up to 3,000 lumens, while the Hybrid LED panel light features side panels that can be rotated up to 360 degrees to light up a small garage or workshop. It can be run both cordlessly with a suitable 18V battery and by plugging it into an outlet. A 400-lumen flexible clamp light completes the set.
It's worth noting that the Lighting Combo's $208.94 retail price does not include a battery or a charger, and runtime will vary depending on the capacity of the battery you choose to use. Ryobi claims each light should be capable of at least 12 hours on a full charge. All three lights in the set are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
Ryobi 18V One+ Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit
A vacuum can take up a lot of unnecessary space if you only use it occasionally, yet it's vital to have one to deal with the mess that almost always comes along with DIY, landscaping, or automotive projects. The 18V One+ Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit is an innovative alternative to the usual wet/dry vacuum, as it's designed to fit on top of most five-gallon buckets and convert them into a versatile vacuum.
The kit is available for $119.00 from Ryobi's website, while the standalone vacuum without the battery and charger can be picked up for $59.97. The vacuum features all the basics — a crevice tool, a four-foot hose to reach tricky spaces — and it also offers extras like a blower function to boot. As well as being one of the smallest vacuums of its kind, the Ryobi wet-dry vacuum is also one of the lightest, weighing in at just over four pounds.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 8 Inch Pruning Chainsaw Kit
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless 8" Pruning Chainsaw Kit offers impressive cutting power for its size, being able to cut through branches up to six inches in diameter. The kit includes an 18V One+ battery which Ryobi says is good for more than 65 cuts on a single charge. Unlike most larger chainsaws, the Ryobi pruning chainsaw is oil-free and therefore boasts lower running costs compared to buying a traditional chainsaw.
The brand claims its new, revised chainsaw delivers cuts up to three times faster than its previous product, while it's also 30% more compact than its predecessor. That means that, by design, your hands are closer to the spinning chain, but the redesigned chain guard ensures there's no compromise on safety. The pruning chainsaw kit is available for $179.00, and the tool can be bought in standalone form for $149.00.