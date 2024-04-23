12 New Ryobi Tools To Consider In 2024

The great thing about Ryobi tools is that, once you have a few of them, it's very easy to add more. This is partly down to the brand's impressively wide range of products, spanning everything from landscaping tools to automotive essentials. The brand's recently launched USB Lithium range adds even more versatility to its lineup, with smaller, less power-intensive tools that offer plenty of capability at a reasonable upfront price.

The other reason that buyers keep coming back to Ryobi tools is their battery interchangeability. Once you have enough 18V or 40V battery packs, switching between tools is simply a matter of switching out the battery and carrying on with the job. Plus, you save money compared to buying individual battery-powered tools from a variety of brands.

Whether you're new to the Ryobi ecosystem or already have a garage full of the brand's products, this selection of the best new tools covers Ryobi's range. Each one is either an updated version of a previous product, boasting extra power or features, or an entirely new tool that expands Ryobi's already sprawling product lineup.