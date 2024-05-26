The Risk With Buying DeWalt Tools & Accessories On Amazon
Few power tool brands match the reliance and durability of DeWalt. The American-based brand, distinguished by the bold black and yellow coloration shared by its lineup, is well-renowned for its extensive line of construction and woodworking power tools, as well as plenty of useful products that you may have not expected. Whatever you get from the manufacturer, you can guarantee that it will be ready to take on whatever job you have for it.
Getting your hands on a DeWalt product is not hard at all, as the brand is not limited to a single retailer. Several in-person and online chains, as well as a number of smaller, local stores, carry DeWalt tools, giving them an added level of accessibility when compared to similar manufacturers such as Ryobi, Rigid, and Kobalt. You may have even come across DeWalt while looking for new DIY tools on Amazon and were tempted to buy from there. Given Amazon's convenience and pricing, there doesn't seem to be a downside to ordering from the site. But before pulling out your credit card, it's worth knowing of the potential risks involved in purchasing DeWalt tools from Amazon.
Amazon is not an official DeWalt retailer
The most important factor to keep in mind when buying DeWalt tools on Amazon is that Amazon is not an official online retailer for the company. Currently, the only online affiliates listed on DeWalt's website are The Home Depot, Acme Tools, Ace Tool, MSC, Max Tool, Factory Authorized Outlet, Rockler, Grainger, Northern Tool and Equipment, and Grizzly Industrial Inc.
Getting a DeWalt tool from an unofficial retailer such as Amazon could create problems later if you come across issues with your item. In particular, it may be difficult to obtain a warranty claim with your purchase, meaning you won't be able to get your tool fixed or replaced in the case of any damage. If buying from a third-party seller, especially, there's no way of guaranteeing that whatever tool you purchase was properly maintained, is actually used, or is even functional. Similarly, it's not uncommon to come across look-alike counterfeit tools that don't possess the same power as a real DeWalt tool, or may even be dangerous to use.
At the end of the day, thoroughly reading reviews, investigating the seller, and listening to your gut are crucial if you're serious about getting a DeWalt item on Amazon. It's not impossible to find a good DeWalt item on the site, but informing yourself as much as possible beforehand will go a long way.