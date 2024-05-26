The Risk With Buying DeWalt Tools & Accessories On Amazon

The most important factor to keep in mind when buying DeWalt tools on Amazon is that Amazon is not an official online retailer for the company. Currently, the only online affiliates listed on DeWalt's website are The Home Depot, Acme Tools, Ace Tool, MSC, Max Tool, Factory Authorized Outlet, Rockler, Grainger, Northern Tool and Equipment, and Grizzly Industrial Inc.

Getting a DeWalt tool from an unofficial retailer such as Amazon could create problems later if you come across issues with your item. In particular, it may be difficult to obtain a warranty claim with your purchase, meaning you won't be able to get your tool fixed or replaced in the case of any damage. If buying from a third-party seller, especially, there's no way of guaranteeing that whatever tool you purchase was properly maintained, is actually used, or is even functional. Similarly, it's not uncommon to come across look-alike counterfeit tools that don't possess the same power as a real DeWalt tool, or may even be dangerous to use.

At the end of the day, thoroughly reading reviews, investigating the seller, and listening to your gut are crucial if you're serious about getting a DeWalt item on Amazon. It's not impossible to find a good DeWalt item on the site, but informing yourself as much as possible beforehand will go a long way.