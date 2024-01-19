6 Of The Most Useful DeWalt Products That Aren't Power Tools
As one of the premier power tool brands on the market, DeWalt typically lives up to its stellar reputation. Known for durable, quality tools, the company offers a wide range of products, from some of the best drills and drivers to its line of power saws. The company also produces a ton of useful, if perhaps lesser-known, non-power tools that are sometimes overlooked.
DeWalt's non-power options aren't just limited to simple ratchets and screwdrivers. In fact, a whole variety of DeWalt products are either accessories to use in tandem with their power tools or include other useful implements you may not have thought of. The following six DeWalt non-power tools were chosen for their overall high customer satisfaction and positive reviews. They represent some of the best products outside of DeWalt's main power tool line. More information about how we select our products can be found at the end of this article.
DeWalt Plastic Folding Portable Workbench
The DeWalt Plastic Folding Portable Workbench is a best seller at Home Depot with a 4.7 out of five-star rating, and for a good reason — the heavy-duty construction holds up to 1,000 pounds. With four metal legs, DeWalt's bench can carry a heavier load while still being lightweight and easy to transport.
The workbench has a relatively large surface area, bigger than other competing benches at 33.4 inches by 23.8 inches, and making it easier to clamp down materials to the bench's surface. Weighing a little over 24 pounds, this workbench can be set up in just a few seconds right out of the package and is transported via a built-in handle.
Normally priced at $119 at Home Depot, DeWalt's Plastic Folding Portable Workbench might not be the ideal solution for the heaviest of materials where a metal or wood bench would be necessary, but it is a great solution for those who are constantly on the go. It boasts a higher maximum weight and larger surface area than other portable benches at its price point.
DeWalt 20V MAX Compact Cordless Task Light
Though you'll certainly be able to find cheaper cordless lamps, you'll be hard-pressed to match the durability and brightness of DeWalt's 20V MAX Compact Cordless Task Light, which sells for $119 at Home Depot. The 20V MAX, as the name would imply, utilizes DeWalt's 20 volt batteries, which can be interchanged if you already own other 20V DeWalt tools. They are also compatible with 12V, 20V, and 60V FLEXVOLT batteries.
Able to produce up to 2,000 lumens with three intensity settings, the light itself is lightweight, weighing only 2.8 pounds, and packs a lot of lighting potential in a relatively small form factor. The handle design on the light enables it to be propped up at any angle, making it especially useful for dark worksites with limited space.
The DeWalt 20V MAX Compact Cordless Task Light maintains an overall rating of 4.9 stars on Home Depot and has been praised for its durability compared to other worksite lamps. The light also comes with DeWalt's limited three-year warranty, so should anything happen, you can always return it for a new one.
DeWalt Drive Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set
While Snap-on may be best known for hand tools throughout the auto industry, the ¼-inch x ⅜-inch Drive Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set from DeWalt is a winner for various reasons. At 142 total pieces, the metal hand tool set contains virtually any tool you'd need and is backed by DeWalt's full lifetime warranty, should any pieces break while using it.
DeWalt's ¼-inch x ⅜-inch Drive Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set is priced at $132 at Home Depot, which is affordable considering the depth of tools available in the set. Tools in the set include a combination wrench, nut driver and bits, a ratchet, sockets, and more. While other sets may offer more tools, DeWalt's option is balanced, providing everything you need without breaking the bank. In addition to maintaining a 4.8 out of five-star rating at Home Depot, Bob Vila gave the kit a 9.2/10 rating.
DeWalt Medium and Large Trigger Clamps
Though they're not the most compelling or interesting tools in the box, DeWalt's trigger clamps are among the best that you can get. Averagely priced at $36.97 for a pack of four at Home Depot, trigger clamps can help secure materials on your workbench. In fact, these DeWalt clamps go perfectly with DeWalt's portable workbench, both of which are incredibly useful if you're working alone, as they are both lightweight and meant for single-handed use.
The large trigger clamp offers 300 pounds of clamping force, while the medium clips come with 100 pounds each. Perhaps the best aspect of these items is that they come with DeWalt's three-year limited lifetime warranty, if anything ever does go wrong with the clamps themselves. Made of a reinforced nylon body, the clamps are a great, inexpensive option for any DIYer or home improvement specialist who's working on a solo project.
DeWalt TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 24-inch W Modular Tool Box
DeWalt's TOUGHSYSTEM Modular Tool Box is a great alternative to Milwaukee's PACKOUT and Ryobi's Link systems. Surprisingly affordable, DeWalt's modular box is cheaper than Milwaukee's PACKOUT, coming in at $119.00 at Home Depot, but slightly more expensive than the Ryobi LINK system.
Compatible with other parts in DeWalt's line, like its stackable radio/digital music player and DeWalt's 6-Compartment Small Parts Organizer, the TOUGHSYSTEM offers a decent amount of variability and customization via DeWalt's product line, though it does have fewer parts available compared to the Milwaukee PACKOUT.
DeWalt's modular tool box option is fairly large, measuring 38.8 inches by 23.79 inches, and is 19.89 inches deep; it can hold a pretty large amount of tools up to 250 pounds. The unit is also IP65 rated for dust and water resistance. The TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 24-inch W Modular Tool Box has a 4.6 out of five-star rating at Home Depot.
TOUGHSYSTEM 14 ½-inch Portable and Stackable Radio/Digital Music Player with Bluetooth and Battery Charger
Arguably the best deep-cut DeWalt non-power tool product has got to be its Portable and Stackable Radio/Digital Music Player. Admittedly pricey, this TOUGHSYSTEM costs $267 at Home Depot, but it may be worth the price tag if you find yourself breaking music equipment at the worksite. The radio has extra protection for the battery and music player and is dust and water-resistant.
The TOUGHSYSTEM 14 ½-inch Portable and Stackable Radio/Digital Music Player is compatible with DeWalt 12V to 20V MAX batteries; the unit can also run off AC power if there's a power source. The player itself has a 3.5mm AUX input, a 2.4 Hz USB charger, and a special storage area for music accessories. Offering AM/FM radio and Bluetooth compatibility, DeWalt's music player option is a good choice for the top of your tool box stack.
Selection methodology
DeWalt is well-known on construction sites and by home improvement enthusiasts alike for reliability and durability. Most DeWalt tools are reviewed highly across the board, and most products come with the company's three-year or lifetime limited warranty, ensuring that you don't waste money on faulty items with manufacturing defects.
All DeWalt tools mentioned here have over 300 user reviews and currently maintain at least a 4.5 out of five-star review rating on the Home Depot website. Tools mentioned on the list are also generally reviewed well across home improvement websites.