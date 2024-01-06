Ryobi's Rolling Tool Box VS Milwaukee's Rollout: How Each Compares

If you constantly use your tools throughout the week, having a solid toolbox that helps you organize and haul your implements is a must-have. Believe it or not, toolbox technology has come a long way since your dad or grandad's time, with new rolling toolboxes capable of storing more weight with a smaller, easier-to-transport form factor.

Rolling toolboxes are superior to traditional ones, as they are easier to transport and carry heavier loads. Many of today's modern toolboxes utilize smaller yet durable handles and modular compartments and bins, much like rolling luggage. This makes it easier to transport a plethora of tools, large and small, to different worksites.

Two of the most popular tool brands, Ryobi and Milwaukee, have their rolling toolboxes. Both brands are known for their high quality and durability, with the Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box and the Milwaukee Packout Rolling Modular Tool Box serving as each company's flagship rolling toolbox options. We chose these from a host of others due to their high user reviews, durability, and popularity among power tool users. A full explanation of our methodology is posted at the end of this article.

Though Milwaukee has a larger variety of models, Ryobi holds its ground in its own right with its streamlined Link storage system. Interestingly, both companies are actually owned by Techtronic Industries (TTI), a Hong Kong-based tool manufacturer. When considering which brand to invest in, weighing all the pros and cons of each option is important.