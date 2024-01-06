Ryobi's Rolling Tool Box VS Milwaukee's Rollout: How Each Compares
If you constantly use your tools throughout the week, having a solid toolbox that helps you organize and haul your implements is a must-have. Believe it or not, toolbox technology has come a long way since your dad or grandad's time, with new rolling toolboxes capable of storing more weight with a smaller, easier-to-transport form factor.
Rolling toolboxes are superior to traditional ones, as they are easier to transport and carry heavier loads. Many of today's modern toolboxes utilize smaller yet durable handles and modular compartments and bins, much like rolling luggage. This makes it easier to transport a plethora of tools, large and small, to different worksites.
Two of the most popular tool brands, Ryobi and Milwaukee, have their rolling toolboxes. Both brands are known for their high quality and durability, with the Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box and the Milwaukee Packout Rolling Modular Tool Box serving as each company's flagship rolling toolbox options. We chose these from a host of others due to their high user reviews, durability, and popularity among power tool users. A full explanation of our methodology is posted at the end of this article.
Though Milwaukee has a larger variety of models, Ryobi holds its ground in its own right with its streamlined Link storage system. Interestingly, both companies are actually owned by Techtronic Industries (TTI), a Hong Kong-based tool manufacturer. When considering which brand to invest in, weighing all the pros and cons of each option is important.
What is the Ryobi's Rolling Tool Box?
The Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box is a modular and stackable toolbox system manufactured with an impact-resistant material with a 200-pound max load capacity. Rated IP65, the toolbox is water and dust-resistant when enclosed and can be used with the stacking Ryobi modular storage system. With various-sized toolboxes that can be stacked on top of each other, the Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box comes with a double organizer bin.
The Link Rolling Tool Box normally costs $92.36 at The Home Depot and is 20.6 inches deep and 22.2 inches wide. It has 9-inch all-terrain tires and is 29.3 inches tall with an extendable handle that can be removed to make space in tight confines.
In addition to the bin that comes with the toolbox, people can also purchase other pieces with the system, including a Link Medium Tool Box, which usually sells for $59.97 at The Home Depot, and the Link Small Parts Organizer, which costs $29.97, among other different modular organizers and Ryobi's wall storage system, which is compatible with some of the best Ryobi power tools. These stacks can be swapped out by pressing a button under the handle.
What is the Milwaukee's Rolling Tool Box?
Milwaukee Packout Rolling Modular Tool Box is a popular option among home-improvement aficionados and carpenters that sells for $139.99 at The Home Depot. The Milwaukee Packout is a modular storage system that can hold a maximum load of 250 pounds and is made with durable, industrial-grade materials. IP65-rated, the Milwaukee Packout Rolling Modular Tool Box is dust and water-resistant and has 9-inch all-terrain wheels.
The toolbox is 20 inches deep and 21 inches wide, made of an impact-resistant polymer, and reinforced with metal on the corners. The Packout Rolling Tool Box also has an extendable handle to make transporting your tools safer, especially over rough terrain or over stairs. Just like Milwaukee power tools, the Packout system is known for its durability.
The Milwaukee Packout system has a wide array of different modules, including multi-drawers, small organizers, and large and XL modular toolboxes that can be mounted to the rolling toolbox. It's also possible to mount the M18 18V Lithium Ion LED light or M18 18V PACKOUT 6-Port Rapid Charger on the top of the stack, depending on your needs. Like Milwaukee's line of power tools, its toolboxes are also known for their durability.
Ryobi vs Milwaukee rolling tool box price & quality comparison
The Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box is cheaper than Milwaukee's, at just $92.36, compared to the Milwaukee Packout Rolling Modular Tool Box at $139. This price difference also extends to the vast array of accessories and add-ons you can get with each system. For example, the Ryobi Link 3-Drawer Tool Box normally costs $139.99 at The Home Depot but can be found on sale as low as $99. Compare that to the Milwaukee Packout 3-Drawer Tool Box for $179 at The Home Depot, and this price differential quickly adds up depending on how many pieces you're getting.
That said, there are two main functional differences between the two products. First, Milwaukee tends to have a slightly higher maximum weight capacity. In terms of the base rollouts, the Milwaukee Packout can carry 50 more pounds. In the case of the aforementioned 3-Drawer Tool Box, Milwaukee wins again, able to carry 10 more pounds.
The Milwaukee Packout pieces are also reinforced with metal corners, something that the Ryobi Link lacks, though both brands use durable, impact-resistant materials. Both brands also use metal locking bars, which, when secured correctly — combined with the IP65 materials — should protect your tools from rain and dust at the worksite.
In terms of user reviews, the Ryobi Link Rolling Tool Box sits at 4.7 out of five stars with a little over 1,000 user reviews, while the Milwaukee Packout has 4.8 out of five stars with over 8,500 overall reviews. This shows satisfaction with both options but signals greater use of the Packout system.
Which tool box is the best?
Generally, a mobile modular tool system is useful if you use a wide range of tools, and both the Ryobi and Milwaukee options are good choices. The ability to store different kinds of tools in organized compartments and transport them easily can save loads of time in the long run, though there are competing brands that make similar products.
While Ryobi Link's offerings are typically more affordable than Milwaukee's Packout system, Milwaukee has many more accessories and options for the skilled carpenter or a person who has a vast array of tools. While it is on the pricier side, it may be worth it depending on how many different styles of tools you have and what your needs are. That said, Ryobi is always improving its catalog and is coming out with more things that are compatible with its modular toolbox.
The bottom line is that both options are durable possibilities that should last you for a decent amount of time, and both come with a limited lifetime warranty should anything go wrong. Both also outshine other more affordable modular systems, like the Bauer Modular Rolling Tool Box sold for $69.99 at Harbor Freight, which only has a 60-pound maximum weight capacity and is smaller overall.
Why were these items chosen?
Both Ryobi and Milwaukee are trusted power tool brands that can be found across a variety of different online vendors and hardware stores. Each of the company's rolling toolboxes has incredibly high user satisfaction and a large number of reviews, pointing to the fact there is generally high user satisfaction regardless of the rollout chosen.
While there's likely greater brand recognition among carpenters and home improvement specialists for Milwaukee's Packout, it doesn't negate the quality and savings of other options like Ryobi's Link system — making a head-to-head comparison of both products even more important. Regardless of why you choose one brand over the other, you can rest assured that you'll choose one of two options that many praise highly.