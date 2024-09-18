13 Ryobi Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

Home improvement doesn't necessarily mean only working on projects within your house. There's also a lot of opportunity for homeowners to get more value out of their property or make it look nice by working on the yard. That might mean adding a new lawn, planting flowers, or maintaining the already existing garden. To help with that, Ryobi has an 18V ONE+ Power Spreader.

Advertisement

Although spreaders are not something that every gardener or DIY enthusiast will need, they can prove incredibly useful for those with big gardens that need a lot of work. This tool can spread a variety of substances, including both seeds and fertilizer, across a large area. On a single charge of the 18 volt battery, the device can empty a tank of material across a 5,000 square feet area. It is also small enough to be held in a single hand and is cordless.

The $50 18V ONE+ Power Spreader is even better value for money because it can also be used as a de-icing tool. Since it is compatible with ice salt, it can help get rid of any ice on your property, with the flow rate able to be controlled with an adjustable knob on the side of the gadget.

Advertisement