13 Ryobi Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed
A good workman knows that they are only ever as good as the tools they are using. That's why when you take on any home improvement project, no matter how big or small, it is important that you have the right equipment. In the past we've looked at apps designed for people who love home improvement that can help inspire you or provide tutorials as well as the kind of tools you can get from Harbor Freight when on a tight budget.
This time around, SlashGear is examining the world of Ryobi tools — specifically the little known home improvement tech that the company sells. Some of these pieces of equipment are not the kind of product you'd usually associate with Ryobi, while others can do weird and wonderful things that most people wouldn't expect. Whatever the case, you can be sure that each of these tools will help you renovate, remodel, or get your house back to looking its best.
18V ONE Power Spreader
Home improvement doesn't necessarily mean only working on projects within your house. There's also a lot of opportunity for homeowners to get more value out of their property or make it look nice by working on the yard. That might mean adding a new lawn, planting flowers, or maintaining the already existing garden. To help with that, Ryobi has an 18V ONE+ Power Spreader.
Although spreaders are not something that every gardener or DIY enthusiast will need, they can prove incredibly useful for those with big gardens that need a lot of work. This tool can spread a variety of substances, including both seeds and fertilizer, across a large area. On a single charge of the 18 volt battery, the device can empty a tank of material across a 5,000 square feet area. It is also small enough to be held in a single hand and is cordless.
The $50 18V ONE+ Power Spreader is even better value for money because it can also be used as a de-icing tool. Since it is compatible with ice salt, it can help get rid of any ice on your property, with the flow rate able to be controlled with an adjustable knob on the side of the gadget.
4V LITHIUM Screwdriver
It doesn't matter what kind of home improvement job you are working on, there's a good chance that at some point you'll need a screwdriver of some sort. They are one of the most basic pieces of equipment and a must-have tool that every home mechanic needs in their tool box. Of course, you don't have to rely on a manual screwdriver for DIY or home improvement, with every major brand offering electronic screwdrivers that take the effort out of the task.
The 4V Lithium+ Screwdriver is Ryobi's portable handheld electronic screwdriver that fits into their 4V range that can be charged with a USB cable. It works with a variety of one and two inch hex bits so is well suited to any type of job you might have on the go. The two finger control trigger can provide up to 200 revolutions per minute
At just over two inches high and seven inches long, the 4V Lithium+ Screwdriver is a great choice for anyone who has a lot of screwing to do in different locations as it can easily fit in a pocket and be carried around without any added strain. When using the tool, the GripZone over-mold should prevent any slipping and make it comfortable to hold even over long periods.
18V ONE 6 1/2 Circular Saw
Home improvement jobs may well involve having to cut a variety of materials. Whether you are laying new flooring, fixing a roof, or even building a new room, there's a good chance you'll have to do some sawing to get everything to the right size. A circular saw is a good start as it is a versatile tool that can be used for a wide array of projects and can work on a range of materials. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 6 1/2" Circular Saw is the perfect choice and is a small and compact model that can do pretty much everything you might need it for.
This is also one of Ryobi's tools that can help you save money on home repairs and will do a good job for most household projects. Despite utilizing the 18V battery like most of Ryobi's range, the circular saw has a powerful motor that is up to 40% more powerful than the brand's previous products, giving it a similar performance to a corded tool.
18V ONE Outdoor Patio Cleaner
Home improvement doesn't just mean adding things to your house. It can also involve making living spaces and areas of your home look nicer than they currently do — including your yard. In fact, outside areas often need a bit more TLC than indoor environments as they are more exposed to the elements and are often overlooked when it comes to cleaning. A prime example of this is a patio, which can easily become covered in dirt and dust to such an extent that it begins to change color.
While you can get down on your hands and knees and try to clean it the old-fashioned way, Ryobi has a far more sophisticated method that you probably haven't heard of. This 18V ONE+ Outdoor Patio Cleaner is a powerful and effective tool that will help clean patios and other outdoor surfaces far quicker than you ever could manually. It can spruce up a variety of surfaces, including decking and tiles, to clear away grime as well as moss or mildew that may have formed.
Users can either use just water or opt for a cleaning solution, as the 18V ONE+ Outdoor Patio Cleaner is compatible with most cleaners. The equipment features a telescoping head to make using it a breeze and a brush guard so you don't accidentally kick up any debris to other areas.
18V ONE Hand Vacuum
Regardless of the type of home improvement project that you are working on, it is pretty much a certainty that you'll eventually make a mess. It doesn't matter whether you are sawing a piece of wood, drilling into a wall, or sanding a piece of furniture, there will be some dust and debris that is thrown up into the air to land on the floor or other surfaces. That's simply a risk that comes with any sort of DIY.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hand Vacuum is a solution to that exact problem. It is a handheld portable vacuum cleaner that is compact enough to be carried around as you work, removing the need to haul heavier and larger traditional vacuums that can be bulky or require a cord. Ryobi promises that this tool is powerful enough to suck up any materials at your job site, while the GripZone handle increases the comfort when it is used for a long time. There's also a dual-filter system along with a quick and easy method to empty the Ryobi hand vacuum.
18V ONE 5 Random Orbit Sander
If you want a nice finish on a woodworking project and want everything to match up with what is already there then a good sander is an essential tool. Whether it's patching up a hole in a wall with some filler or building furniture, sanding is important to get an attractive and smooth finished product. It will also ensure there's no chance of you getting a nasty splinter.
The 18V ONE+ 5" Random Orbit Sander isn't ideal for those who need to do an industrial amount of sanding or find themselves needing to frequently sand large areas. However, for smaller jobs and irregular usage, it is a great choice as it can be used on a lot of surfaces. This Ryobi tool is fast, with up to 10,000 orbits per minute, so you can be sure to get a smooth finish and has reduced the vibration over older models by as much as 40%. Combine that with the precise controls and the ability to quickly swap between different sandpaper with different grit sizes and it becomes a useful addition to any tool box.
18V ONE 16 Mower
Although the brand is best known for power tools, Ryobi has a surprisingly diverse selection of products for homes and yards that fall outside of what you'd typically associate with the company. This includes a range of gardening products that can help anyone keep on top of their yard and ensure it looks as good as possible at all times. That includes caring for any lawns, keeping the patio clean, and making sure that hedges and other plants don't grow out of control.
Many people who want to expand home improvement to the yard might be surprised to learn, though, that Ryobi sells an 18V ONE+ 16" Mower. Like its wide range of power tools, it is a cordless piece of equipment that runs entirely on the 18V battery. Adjustable to five cut lengths, ranging from 1.25 inches all the way up to 2.75 inches, it can also fold up to a compact size for easy storage and is designed specifically for those who value portability or have a small lawn.
18V ONE 45W Hybrid Soldering Station
Although they might not be a tool that everyone will need in their tool box, a soldering iron can be a useful piece of kit. That's because they can be used for a variety of different tasks, whether it's making jewelry, building circuits, repairing electronics, or working with sheet metal. The tool effectively works by melting a thin layer of metal known as solder onto an object, which then reforms into a solid to create a strong bond. Ryobi sells a number of soldering irons, but the best one for a home improvement job is probably the 18V ONE+ 45W Hybrid Soldering Station.
That's partly down to the fact that this is a more compact and less potent piece of equipment that is perfect for most household DIY projects, although it also comes with some interesting features that help it stand out from the crowd. Notably, the soldering station features an iron holder so the tool can be safely stored when not in use and an adjustable knob to change the temperature from as low as 300°F up to a high of 900°F. It also has a three foot cable and can run directly from the mains or cordlessly with the 18 volt battery.
18V ONE Multi-Tool
A multi-tool is a flexible and multifaceted oscillating tool that is designed to cut or saw through materials. The small and compact size of multi-tools makes them a good choice for situations where tools like circular and reciprocating saws are too cumbersome, yet they still have enough power to cut through a range of materials such as wood, plastic, and metal.
Ryobi has developed a cordless version of the tool in the form of the 18V ONE+ Multi-Tool that cut and sand. An adjustable knob means that it can switch from as low as 10,000 oscillations per minute up to 20,000 oscillations per minute. Thanks to the fact that it weighs under two pounds, it is easy to use for a long time and has an in-built LED light for dark environments. It also has a wood cutting blade attachment, a segment saw blade, and a sanding pad, meaning the 18V ONE+ Multi-Tool can be used on drywall, metal, wood, plastic, and a wide variety of other surfaces.
18V ONE LED Light Kit
Home improvement doesn't just involve the tools necessary to carry out the actual work — there are also other pieces of equipment and gadgets that you can purchase from Ryobi to help make the entire process that bit easier. One of the most useful additions to your collection could well be this 18V ONE+ LED Light Kit, a nifty tool that is perfect for lighting up a dark environment.
Like the rest of the ONE+ range, this LED flashlight is compatible with the standard Ryobi 18V battery, meaning you don't have to worry about buying separate batteries and can instead simply swap it out with a tool that you currently aren't using. That power supply should also provide a maximum runtime of 22 hours when fully charged, so there's little risk of you being left unexpectedly in the dark.
Able to provide up to 280 lumens of light across two different modes and send out a beam of light up to 500 feet away, the 18V ONE+ LED Light Kit can be purchased for as little as $30 if you just want the tool itself. For the battery and other equipment in the 18V ONE+ LED Light Kit the price rises to a little over $100.
18V ONE Hot Glue Gun
Ryobi actually has a surprising number of tools that are great for crafting, ranging from precision knives to hobby stations and rotary tools. However, one of the best gadgets that you can get from this brand for hobbyists who also want to do some home improvement is the 18V ONE+ Hot Glue Gun. That's because a good hot glue gun can be used to quickly join together two materials with a strong and durable bond.
The 18V ONE+ Hot Glue Gun has the added advantage of being able to be used wirelessly as it can use the standard Ryobi 18 volt battery to provide three and a half hours of runtime before needing to recharge the battery. The upside of this is that you'll never find yourself in a situation where you can't get the glue gun exactly where you need it because the cable is too short.
Compact and lightweight, this tool is still powerful enough for any job that requires a heavy duty glue gun but won't tire you out when holding it for extended periods. The 18V ONE+ Hot Glue Gun is also compatible with a range of glue sticks, including general purpose and high strength adhesives.
18V ONE Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber Kit
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber Kit is the tool for anyone who has a lot of hard to reach areas that require some heavy cleaning. Priced at just under $200, it is essentially a motorized scrubber that takes the effort out of getting a variety of surfaces clean and back to looking their best. Simply hold it to the area you want to get spick and span and the tool does all the work. It's also able to swap heads with up to 25 different HEX Shank accessories and use cleaning sprays.
Thanks to the fact that the tool is cordless and weighs just 7.5 pounds, it is easy to reach high and low areas that are not normally accessible. A 51-inch reach from the telescoping pole and the six-positioning pivoting head also help to allow the scrubber to work on everything from walls to fiberglass. You don't have to worry about the 18V battery getting wet either as the 18V ONE+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber Kit has a IPX7 enclosure that allows it to be submerged in water for half an hour.
18V ONE AirStrike 18GA Brad Nailer
There are dozens of different nail guns on the market, something that makes choosing which nailer to use for the job at hand somewhat difficult. Regardless of the nail gun you opt for, they'll definitely have a number of advantages over a traditional hammer. In particular, nailers are more accurate and consistent in addition to requiring less effort from the user. That means they can get the task done quickly and without the user getting tired. That's even more true of the 18V ONE+ AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer, a lightweight and portable nail gun from Ryobi.
Brad nailers are a type of tool that are typically used for work that will be visible to the naked eye and requires less power because the wood is at risk of splitting. What makes the ONE+ AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer so impressive, though, is that it works without the need for any external gas canisters and hoses. Most nail guns require a separate source to provide compressed air but the Ryobi offering uses AirStrike Technology that involves the 18V battery providing the energy needed to drive the nails into material. It is also capable of sinking up to 1,900 nails before needing to be recharged.