How To Empty Your Ryobi Hand Vacuum
With more than 300 One+ devices available to purchase from its online storefront or Home Depot, Ryobi has a tool for pretty much any job you're looking to tackle, either at home or on a jobsite. As many of those jobs are likelier than not to leave your home space or workspace in a state of relative disarray, you'll be happy to know the PTIA celebrated toolmaker has also designed a few products to help you clean up when the job is done.
Among those tools are, of course, a full line of shop vacs and stand-up vacuum cleaners. But if you've got a job that doesn't quite demand such a large device, Ryobi also has a few powerful handheld vacuums available for consumer purchase, including a wet-dry vac and a Wirecutter-approved vacuum that is strictly for cleaning up dry materials. Those devices are easy to use and just as easy on the wallet, with each claiming powerful, and even industry-leading suction to boot — a fact that could make a potentially game-changing addition to your slate of post-work cleaning gear.
As is the case with any vacuum, they tend to work best when you keep them clean. Yes, Ryobi also recommends that you empty the dust chamber of its handheld vacuums after each use for best results. Thankfully, the company's design team has made this a relatively easy process. Here's how to empty out your Ryobi hand vacuum.
Emptying your Ryobi Hand Vacuum
Before we get to those instructions, we'll note that if you are considering purchasing a handheld vacuum or any other Ryobi-branded tool, you'd be wise to avoid doing so through online retailers like Amazon, as devices sold there do not come backed by the brand's generous warranty plans. To avoid such issues, or even online scammers, your best bet is to purchase your Ryobi handheld vacuum directly from the company's online storefront, or buy them from its exclusive brick-and-mortar retailer, Home Depot. Once you've picked up your Ryobi handheld vacuum and put it to good use, follow these simple instructions to clean out the dust cup:
- Ensure that your Ryobi handheld vacuum is powered down before you begin.
- Locate the release button connecting the dust cup to the vacuum. This should be located on the top of the device where the collection cup fits onto the vacuum's end.
- Press the button and pull the dust cup down and away from the vacuum.
- Completely empty the collected refuse into the nearest trash bin, wiping dust and water from inside with a clean, dry towel.
- Slide the dust collection cup back onto the vacuum, making sure to align the release button with its connection slot.
- When you hear the cup click into place, you're set to get back to work.
That process should cover most of the handheld vacuums in the Ryobi lineup. Nonetheless, it's always wise to consult your Ryobi operator's manual to ensure you are using and cleaning your device properly.