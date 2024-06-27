How To Empty Your Ryobi Hand Vacuum

With more than 300 One+ devices available to purchase from its online storefront or Home Depot, Ryobi has a tool for pretty much any job you're looking to tackle, either at home or on a jobsite. As many of those jobs are likelier than not to leave your home space or workspace in a state of relative disarray, you'll be happy to know the PTIA celebrated toolmaker has also designed a few products to help you clean up when the job is done.

Among those tools are, of course, a full line of shop vacs and stand-up vacuum cleaners. But if you've got a job that doesn't quite demand such a large device, Ryobi also has a few powerful handheld vacuums available for consumer purchase, including a wet-dry vac and a Wirecutter-approved vacuum that is strictly for cleaning up dry materials. Those devices are easy to use and just as easy on the wallet, with each claiming powerful, and even industry-leading suction to boot — a fact that could make a potentially game-changing addition to your slate of post-work cleaning gear.

As is the case with any vacuum, they tend to work best when you keep them clean. Yes, Ryobi also recommends that you empty the dust chamber of its handheld vacuums after each use for best results. Thankfully, the company's design team has made this a relatively easy process. Here's how to empty out your Ryobi hand vacuum.