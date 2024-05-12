Why You Might Not Want To Buy Ryobi Tools And Batteries On Amazon

You might assume that buying a new Ryobi product means that it will come with an official warranty, but that isn't always the case. Most of the company's tools include a three-year limited warranty and a 90-day exchange policy. The official wording is, "This warranty covers all defects in workmanship or materials in your RYOBI power tool for a period of three years from the date of purchase. With the exception of batteries, power tool accessories are warranted for ninety (90) days. Batteries are warranted for three years." This means that they can be exchanged for any reason, no questions asked, in the first 90 days since they were purchased, and that any products that have issues caused by factory defects will be repaired or replaced within three years.

However, the warranty is only valid when the tool is purchased from an official Ryobi retailer, as it "applies only to the original purchaser at retail and may not be transferred." This means that any retailer who isn't officially sanctioned by Ryobi is considered the "original purchaser." The warranty therefore cannot be transferred to the end consumer, even if they buy a "new" product in an unopened box.

This is a pretty big drawback. Ryobi tools are fairly reliable, but all machines are subject to failure. Amazon has a brief return window for products purchased on its digital marketplace, but it doesn't cover factory defects for three years.