12 Ryobi Tools You'll Want In Your Craft Room
Ryobi has expanded its affordable tool brand to DIY home projects. Interchangeable battery systems, budget pricing, and simplicity make Ryobi a good choice for casual and semi-professional crafters. You can add power and precision to any type of craft, from tile and woodworking to polishing and cutting gemstones. Many of Ryobi's craft tools use the same battery system as its popular power tools. If you've already got a few Ryobi products around the house, adding a few craft tools can help you get more from your investment.
One of the biggest advantages lies in Ryobi's cordless lineup. For serious crafters, cords get in the way or otherwise limit how you work. Using rechargeable tools, you can skip the cords and do your best work from almost anywhere. Here's a closer look at the 12 best Ryobi tools to stock in your craft room. Get inspired, and start creating.
18V ONE+ Glue Gun Kit
An essential tool for any crafty person, Ryobi's 18-volt ONE+ glue gun kit is a game-changer for arts and crafts by combining power with portability. Compared to traditional adhesives, glue guns give you precision and control, adding glue right where it's needed and nowhere else. This glue gun is part of the 18-volt ONE+ family, which uses rechargeable interchangeable batteries. This gives you cordless operation so you can take your glue gun to craft markets, art classes, or anywhere else where power might not be readily available.
It heats up in less than three minutes, which is average for a glue gun. And unlike cheaper craft glue guns, Ryobi's version is built to stand on its own. Depending on your project, you might want to purchase additional nozzles for more precision or wider coverage. The kit includes the glue gun, three half-inch full-size glue sticks, and an 18-volt ONE+ battery and charger. Ryobi sells the kit on its website for $79, or you can get the tool only for $39.97. You can also get the Extender Nozzle, Spreader Nozzle, and Standard Nozzle together for about $13.
Ryobi 14-Piece Hobby Knife Set
Another tool that belongs in every craft room, a good hobby knife set should last for years. Ryobi's 14-piece hobby knife set gives you plenty of options for precision cutting and slicing, no matter what type of project you're working on. Ryobi put some thought into its hobby knife design, starting with a grippy, no-slip collet for easier handling. Changing blades is simple (and up to 50% than other hobby knives, according to Ryobi), with a quick-release design. You can store the blades in the included storage case or keep them in the knife's onboard storage compartment for easy access.
The variety of blades included in the kit gives crafters just about every option they need, including multiple blades in the popular No. 2 and 11 sizes. The blades come super sharp for more accurate cutting, so they're ready to use right out of the box. The 14-piece set retails for about $30 on Ryobi's website and includes a quick-change hobby knife, a 2-in-1 hobby knife, protective caps, 12 blades, and the storage case.
Ryobi Colored Glue Sticks
If you're looking to add a little color to your craft projects, try Ryobi's full-size colored glue sticks. Naturally, they work with Ryobi's 18-volt ONE+ glue gun, but they also fit other glue and hot melt guns that use standard size glue sticks. Like basic clear glue sticks, these colored glue sticks adhere to a wide range of materials, including wood, plastic, paper, fabric, and cardboard.
Ryobi sells its colored glue sticks in a pack of 24 for $19.99. You'll get six each of maroon, teal, lime green, and pink. Not sure what to do with colored glue gun sticks? Try using them to make 3D art, add color to paper crafts, write notes, add some pop to your scrapbooking pages, or even make jewelry and accessories. Some crafters say they use colored hot glue like paint or glitter glue.
When it comes to crafting, anything goes.
Ryobi Hobby Station
There's more than one way to use Ryobi's hobby station to make crafting easier, faster, and more precise. Made to use with rotary tools, the hobby station holds your tools and accessories for you, keeping everything within arm's reach while you work on your materials. Once again, Ryobi has put a lot of thought into its design, from hands-free capability to dust management and more.
Let's start with the 90-degree rotation, which lets you position your rotary tool in any direction while you work. As you sand, polish, drill, or smooth, the dust collects in the bottom tray, which includes standard vacuum hose attachments to suck dust and debris away. Two onboard storage compartments keep your rotary bits in place until you're ready to use them. These compartments are also covered to avoid dust collection. Adjustable heights, keyless tool changes, cord management, and more make this a tactical piece of equipment that hobbyists will appreciate. The hobby station retails for $99 and comes with a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
Ryobi Variable Speed Rotary Foot Pedal
If you use rotary tools often, consider the benefits Ryobi's variable speed rotary foot pedal can bring. With the touch of your foot, you can control and adjust the speed of your rotary tool while keeping your hands steady. Foot pedals come in handy when accuracy matters, especially when you're working with delicate materials like soft woods. Plus, you can focus on using both hands to guide the rotary tool and let your foot handle the power. This can help reduce hand fatigue and make it easier and more comfortable to work on projects for longer. Finish faster and with greater precision.
A six-foot cord gives you ample room between the floor and your work surface without having too much extra get in the way. It's compatible with the eight-volt ONE+ HP Brushless Rotary Tool and the 18-volt ONE+ Rotary Tool Station (sold separately). The variable speed rotary foot pedal retails for $29.97 and pairs well with the Ryobi hobby station. This is just one of many accessories Ryobi makes to augment its rotary crafting tools. Also, check out the tile-cutting kit or the sanding and grinding kit.
Ryobi 2-Piece Precision Anti-Static Tweezers
Scrapbooking, tile work, jewelry making, polymer clay, pottery, paper crafts, electronics building, and many other forms of arts and crafts require the utmost precision. From handling small pieces to making the tiniest of marks and movements on materials, there's no doubt a good pair of tweezers belongs in every craft space.
Ryobi's two-piece precision anti-static tweezers can handle more applications than your standard set of tweezers. Anti-static tweezers are specifically designed to prevent static electricity build-up, which makes them ideal for working with electronics, soldering, and sensitive components. You can also use them for all of your other crafting needs, from placing small items to holding thin wires. Ryobi sells its anti-static tweezers in pairs: one with a straight tip and one with a curved tip, both of which are designed for working with small items. Like many of Ryobi's hand tools, its precision tweezers are backed by the brand's lifetime warranty.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Rotary Tool
Rotary tools offer extreme versatility for crafters: they can cut and polish gemstones, slice through balsa wood, carve intricate shapes and designs on leather, engrave metal, and so much more. For crafters looking to get more mileage from their tools, Ryobi's 18-volt ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Rotary Tool makes a great addition to any craft space. It's lightweight and compact, so you can feel comfortable as you create your next masterpiece. Plus, you can use the Ryobi foot pedal with this model to control your speed and accuracy while you work.
The 18-volt ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless Rotary Tool retails for $159 and includes the rotary tool, 40 different accessories for grinding, cutting, sanding, and polishing, an accessory storage case, and a battery and charger. You can also purchase the tool and accessories alone (no battery or charger) for $119.
Not sure if the 18-volt ONE+ rotary tool is right for you? Ryobi offers an array of rotary tools in various sizes and battery types. Its USB Lithium Rotary Toolkit is a fan favorite, with its compact size and variety of attachments. It's also less expensive than the 18-volt ONE+, with a price tag of about $60.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 45W Hybrid Soldering Station
Crafters of all types — jewelry makers, stained glass artists, and electronics enthusiasts, among others — use solder for a wide range of uses. Artists heat and melt thin metal alloys called solder to create strong, permanent joints between materials. Given the delicate nature and high heat required to use solder, it's helpful to have a dedicated station for this type of craft.
Ryobi's 45-watt hybrid soldering station uses its popular 18-volt ONE+ battery system for four hours of runtime, or it can run on regular corded power for unlimited use. This gives you cordless power using the same battery you share with your other Ryobi tools. This soldering tool heats up to 900 degrees to melt metal quickly. It includes a heat-safe holder to store your tool when you're in between uses, along with multiple solder tips that you can store in designated compartments on the station. Ryobi sells its soldering station for about $50, with battery and charger sold separately.
Ryobi 18-volt ONE+ Magnifying LED Clamp Light
All artists need good lighting, and Ryobi does you one better by adding magnification and lighting into one handy tool. The 18-volt ONE+ magnifying LED clamp light puts hands-free lighting anywhere you need it. It uses Ryobi's interchangeable battery system that many of its other crafting and home tools use, so you can choose whether to buy the complete kit or save some money and just buy the light.
The sturdy clamp attaches to just about any surface up to 1 ¾ inches, even those with rounded edges. The battery pack is under the clamp so it doesn't get in the way of how you attach the light to the surface. A flexible 16-inch neck lets you position the light at any angle. You can adjust the brightness of the LED lights, which are spaced evenly around the magnification lens to reduce shadows and give you focused lighting. The magnifying light works well as a standalone light too, in case you don't need the magnifying glass for your work. It retails for $99 for the light, battery, and charger, or get the light by itself for $49.97.
Ryobi 18-volt ONE+ Heat Gun
Heat guns are great for shrinking tubes and plastic, embossing cards and paper, removing paint, stripping furniture, and removing bubbles from the resin-curing process. Ryobi's 18-volt ONE+ heat gun is suitable for all of the above (and more), with a heating element ready to use in just 10 seconds. Bonus points: it uses the 18-volt ONE+ rechargeable batteries that you might already have in your home.
This cordless heat gun can go just about anywhere to work on just about any project, from fixing wiring around the house to streamlining furniture restorations in your workshop. It's also easy to use; just turn it on, point, and pull the trigger. It includes a deflector nozzle to send heat to a wider area, along with a concentrator nozzle to keep heat in a specific space and finish a job faster. The heat gun with two attachments retails for $79, with the battery and charger sold separately.
USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit With Pumpkin Carving Tools
Part of Ryobi's USB lithium tool family, there's a lot more you can do with this dual tool kit besides carving the pumpkin of your dreams. Driven by its rechargeable built-in lithium battery, this tool combo can sand, grind, polish, and cut with precision. It includes a rotary tool that's compact and lightweight, which makes it easy to handle when creating intricate designs. The other tool is a power carver, which slices through materials like wood, cardboard, and, yes, pumpkins. Use it to restore furniture, slice through small pieces of hobby wood, polish metal jewelry, or shape foam into your next masterpiece.
As the name suggests, this power combo is also designed to carve the ultimate pumpkin. It includes quintessential accessories like a scooper, puncher, marker, LED tealight insert, and several paper templates to sketch your design before cutting. The kit also includes 15 rotary bits, a storage case, two wrenches, and more, retailing for $138. It's a no-brainer for its price.
Ryobi USB Lithium Foam Cutter Kit
From building miniature models to functional furniture, cutting foam is a common task for crafters. Ryobi can lend a hand with its USB lithium battery-powered foam cutter kit. A comfortable handle sits below a super hot wire that can slice through foam like butter. The cutter heats in just two minutes; then, it's ready to cut, shape, or carve foam and similar materials.
The kit also includes two hot tips in varying lengths for punching holes or drawing intricate designs in your materials. You can cut, dig, shape, and add texture to materials while keeping your fingers far away from the hot zone. Ryobi also sells other tips that are compatible with its foam cutter, including a scooping tip to remove large areas and a blade for precision cutting. You can get the tool, hot wire tip, precision engraving tip, holing tip, and battery with USB charger for $99.