12 Ryobi Tools You'll Want In Your Craft Room

Ryobi has expanded its affordable tool brand to DIY home projects. Interchangeable battery systems, budget pricing, and simplicity make Ryobi a good choice for casual and semi-professional crafters. You can add power and precision to any type of craft, from tile and woodworking to polishing and cutting gemstones. Many of Ryobi's craft tools use the same battery system as its popular power tools. If you've already got a few Ryobi products around the house, adding a few craft tools can help you get more from your investment.

One of the biggest advantages lies in Ryobi's cordless lineup. For serious crafters, cords get in the way or otherwise limit how you work. Using rechargeable tools, you can skip the cords and do your best work from almost anywhere. Here's a closer look at the 12 best Ryobi tools to stock in your craft room. Get inspired, and start creating.