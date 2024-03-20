I Tested 6 Of Ryobi's Budget-Friendly Hobby Tools To Glue, Carve, Cut, And Clean: Here's What I Learned

Ryobi has a line of power tools that uses a proprietary battery system that seems custom-fit for creators. The Ryobi Lithium USB tool collection works with relatively low prices (like most Ryobi products) for tiny tools that do exactly what they're made for — and not a whole lot more. I've been sent a few of Ryobi's USB Lithium devices to test in real-life situations and judge in rundowns like the one you're reading today — today's feature focuses on "hobby" tools.

Most of the devices I'm looking at today, sent by Ryobi for the testing outlined in this article, appear in single-tool packages and combo kits. For example, The Home Depot has the Ryobi USB Lithium Rotary Tool and Power Carver packaged in a set called a "Pumpkin Carving Kit." There's another set called the "USB Lithium 4-Tool Hobby Combo Kit" that includes the rotary tool and power carver plus a glue pen and a power cutter. If you get to the end of this article and think, wow, I'd like several of these tools, you might want to look at that kit — you'd be paying significantly less for that kit (for approximately $120) than you would buying each tool individually.

Then there's a USB Lithium Compact Scrubber that's not exactly a creative tool, (unless you want to get weird with a bucket of paint), but might very well be a cleaning machine you're glad you have on hand when you need to spare your wrists from moving in circles with a brush. There's also a soldering pen on this list that's just about as barebones a power tool as you can get — but if you want just a little heat, what more do you need?