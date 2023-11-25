Why Ryobi's Glue Gun Is A Game Changer For Arts & Crafts

In arts and crafts, few implements are as invaluable as the classic hot glue gun. While a tube of old-fashioned paste is fine if you're just sticking popsicle sticks together, a hot glue gun is invaluable for more ambitious crafting pursuits. The powerful adhesives and fast drying make a hot glue gun vital for securing larger, heavier parts of your project and keeping them that way.

The only real downside to a typical hot glue gun is that most rely on a traditional wall outlet to power their heating elements. This can result in some annoying situations, such as the cord falling short of your table or getting tangled up while you try to maneuver the gun carefully. If you're tired of wayward wires getting in the way of your arts and crafts pursuits, you may be interested in a product from the Ryobi hardware brand.

Ryobi's ONE+ 18V Cordless Dual-Temperature Glue Gun eliminates the most irritating aspect of glue gun usage, the cord, and replaces it with the brand's signature high-capacity battery packs. While Ryobi offers various glue guns, not to mention helpful products like glue supply tubes, the Dual-Temperature gun is arguably its most useful, combining portability with convenience to create the ultimate hot glue delivery device.