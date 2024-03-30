5 Ryobi Lighting Accessories No Night Owl DIYer Should Be Without

There are few lanterns that are as versatile as a good cordless worklight. They're portable, posable, and often offer the most powerful battery-operated illumination for your workspace. This is great whether you're working on a construction project or you're elbow-deep under the hood of a car.

The best one on offer from Ryobi is the 18V One+ Hybrid LED Worklight, which was just added to the company's catalog in 2024. It can produce up to 3,000 lumens of LED output, making it one of the brightest options that Ryobi offers. This power is complemented by a flexible range of functionality. You can adjust the brightness of the light to ensure eye comfort, visibility, and the longevity of the battery. Its hybrid design also makes it so that it can either be powered by an extension cord for maximum efficiency and unlimited runtime, or it can be powered by one of Ryobi's One+ batteries for up to 16 hours on low settings. It also has a surprisingly versatile design. The light itself is attached to a swiveling mount which offers 360-degree rotation and is compatible with Ryobi's LINK system, so you can position its focus on the areas that most need illumination.

Pro Tool Reviews loved the 18V One+ Hybrid LED Worklight. They praised its low price, compact design, and range of functionality, stating that it, "presents a pretty solid option because of its flexible output levels, pleasing color temperature, and even spread. This is a great "grab-and-go light that you can toss in your work truck or van. You also can't beat the myriad of hanging options."