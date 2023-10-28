5 Of The Best Ryobi Products You'll Want To Have For Your Camping Trip
There are many different ways to plan a camping trip. Some people like to go out into the wilderness with nothing but a Bowie knife and a canteen, challenging themselves to build their own shelter and hunt their own dinner. Most campers prefer to bring a little bit of civilization with them to enjoy nature's beauty in safety, convenience, and comfort. Power tool collectors know that the battery systems developed by tool companies beat the pants off a pack of heavy disposable D-volts. Ryobi, for instance, makes a great line of products, and some of them are ideal for taking out into the wilderness.
The tools created by the Home Depot-exclusive brand aren't always considered the highest quality on the market, but many find their price-to-performance ratio hard to beat. The company has gained ground in the cordless power tool market, where users have found that its ONE+ battery system is one of the better options. One of the best things about this advanced lithium battery system is that it's interchangeable with all of Ryobi's other cordless tools that require the same voltage–including some great stuff for camping.
Ryobi makes camping kits that run on the ONE+ battery system to get you started, and it even makes a 21-watt Foldable Solar Panel that you can use to keep your batteries juiced off the grid. Bringing these and other tools allows campers to get back to nature with the assistance of some nice, high-voltage electronics.
18V ONE+ Hybrid LED Worklight or the 18V LED Compact Area Light
One thing every camper needs is a good light source. Campfire light is romantic, but a quality electronic light is much brighter and faster to start. There's nothing worse than fumbling around in a dark campsite while trying to find the bathroom on a cloudy night.
There are many different options, but one of the better ones from Ryobi is the 18V ONE+ Hybrid LED Worklight. It can run using an extension cord or an 18V ONE+ battery. This little floodlight doesn't take up a lot of space, but it packs a surprising amount of illumination. It offers 3,000 lumens, which is about two 100W bulbs. That's plenty of light to fill an entire campsite and well into some of the neighboring treeline. That's great if you're camping in isolation, but it might be a little inconsiderate if you're sharing a campground with other campers.
Ryobi has other lighting options as well, however. The 18V LED Compact Area Light only produces 400 lumens, which isn't even half as bright as what you get with the worklight, but it has two major advantages. The first is that it lights in 360 degrees rather than 180, and the second is that it's much more sustainable over longer camping trips since its battery can last up to seven days. You'll just have to choose if you prefer brightness or longevity.
18V ONE+ Speaker with Bluetooth
Another great product you can bring camping is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Speaker with Bluetooth. Listening to the birds and wind rustling through the leaves is nice for a while, but you might also want to be able to crank some tunes while dealing a few hands of cards around the popup table. This speaker has a built-in smart amplifier that delivers more volume and clarity. It has a 10-hour runtime on a single, fully charged battery and can connect to Bluetooth devices at a range of up to 125 ft. It also has a built-in voice-controlled power feature, so you can turn the music on or off while your hands are busy pitching a tent or building a fire.
This speaker also has a built-in 2.1 Amp USB charging port, so you can use it to charge your tablet or smartphone while streaming music. It can also charge USB flashlights, booklights, or any other low-voltage items you might need to give extra juice out in the wilderness. This combination of functionalities as a speaker and charging station makes this a very attractive choice to bring camping compared to a regular Bluetooth speaker.
18V ONE+ Cordless Hybrid Whisper Series 7.5 Fan
Anyone who's ever been camping in the heart of summer knows the value of a good fan. This simple device helps to mitigate one of the most significant drawbacks to spending your vacation in the great outdoors. A good fan has myriad uses. It can help keep you cool in the heat, but it can also discourage biting insects, dry wet clothes or shoes faster, and blow campfire smoke in a different direction.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless Hybrid Whisper Series 7.5" Fan has the same hybrid technology as the worklight, allowing it to be powered by an extension cord or a Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery. It has three different speed settings, and Ryobi boasts that, as part of the Whisper Series, this fan is 44% quieter than other fans of a similar size. It was ranked the best fan overall on Field & Stream's list of the Best Camping Fans of 2023, where the publication cited its quiet operation compared to its relatively high air velocity as a major selling point. The battery life varies by what size battery you use and what speed you run the fan at, but some users have reported running the fan on medium speed using an 18V battery and having a single charge last well over 15 hours.
18V ONE+ Dual Function Inflator/Deflator
Camping often involves a lot of inflatable items. You'll probably be using an air mattress if you don't want to sleep on the hard ground, and there are any number of water toys, rafts, and various other flotation devices that all need to be filled with air. Manual pumps are exhausting, and your lungs will probably give out before you can fill all that stuff the old-fashioned way. You're better off bringing a tool like the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Dual Function Inflator/Deflator.
This product was designed to fill large objects like air mattresses and pool toys quickly and efficiently. It also sucks the air out, making it much easier to roll up and tuck away that unruly mattress when the trip ends. Best of all, it runs on Ryobi's ONE+ battery system, so you can still use it even if you're miles from the nearest power outlet.
It comes with both a high-pressure hose and a high-volume hose. The high-volume hose is suitable for filling things like floaties quickly, while the high-pressure hose can be used for things like car tires. You never know when you might need to throw extra air in the wheels, especially when you're out in the middle of nowhere. It also has several attachments, including a pinch valve nozzle, a sports ball needle, a Presta valve adaptor, and a high-pressure nozzle.
18V ONE+ One Handed Reciprocating Saw
Many of these products are designed for camping, but reciprocating saws are one of those tools that are useful just about anywhere. You can cut firewood, which is always important, but attaching a good pruning blade also allows it to cut more fibrous wood. This will enable you to use the same tool for pruning your garden at home and clearing away any low-hanging dead branches or intrusive bushes that might obstruct parts of your campsite. You could even use a reciprocating saw to clear away a fallen tree should one end up blocking the road.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ One-Handed Reciprocating Saw is a great option. It's 13" long and weighs only 3.6 lbs. This makes it easy to carry and small enough to use it one-handed. It has a brushless motor that allows it to run longer and deliver an advertised 0-3,000 SPMs. It also has a built-in LED worklight, which helps with less-than-ideal visibility in outdoor workspaces.
Of course, you could choose to bring a chainsaw instead. This would allow you to cut a much larger amount of wood in less time. Chainsaws can be messy, though, and you might not want to cover yourself and your entire campsite in sawdust and wood chips. There's also the fact that nothing matches the versatility of a reciprocating saw. Either way, be sure to bring some eye protection.