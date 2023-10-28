5 Of The Best Ryobi Products You'll Want To Have For Your Camping Trip

There are many different ways to plan a camping trip. Some people like to go out into the wilderness with nothing but a Bowie knife and a canteen, challenging themselves to build their own shelter and hunt their own dinner. Most campers prefer to bring a little bit of civilization with them to enjoy nature's beauty in safety, convenience, and comfort. Power tool collectors know that the battery systems developed by tool companies beat the pants off a pack of heavy disposable D-volts. Ryobi, for instance, makes a great line of products, and some of them are ideal for taking out into the wilderness.

The tools created by the Home Depot-exclusive brand aren't always considered the highest quality on the market, but many find their price-to-performance ratio hard to beat. The company has gained ground in the cordless power tool market, where users have found that its ONE+ battery system is one of the better options. One of the best things about this advanced lithium battery system is that it's interchangeable with all of Ryobi's other cordless tools that require the same voltage–including some great stuff for camping.

Ryobi makes camping kits that run on the ONE+ battery system to get you started, and it even makes a 21-watt Foldable Solar Panel that you can use to keep your batteries juiced off the grid. Bringing these and other tools allows campers to get back to nature with the assistance of some nice, high-voltage electronics.