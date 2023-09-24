The Reason You Can't Buy Ryobi Tools At Harbor Freight
Do you have a preferred tool brand and/or store? It's a deceptively complex question. You might, for instance, swear by Milwaukee's Model 2767 M18 impact wrench, but much of the rest of your toolkit may consist of gear from Black & Decker, RYOBI, or elsewhere. The biggest names in the business ultimately attain that status for a reason, and you'll rarely be disappointed by any of these incredibly popular brands.
Regardless of your choices, Harbor Freight is renowned for its wide range and variety of brand representation. If it's your closest option and you're a DIY enthusiast, you've surely visited on several occasions to buy new tools or accessories. Between their liquidation and parking lot sales, for instance, a timely trip to an outlet can be much less costly than you might have been expecting. Though such stores are often seen as a one-stop shop, it's important to note before making the trip that certain brands won't be found in certain chains. Notably, RYOBI tools can't be found in Harbor Freight stores.
If you want to know whether that was always the case, and why it is now, here's the full story.
The Home Depot effect
The long history of Ryobi Limited dates back eight decades, to its beginnings in 1943. 23 years later, the company expanded its efforts in manufacturing, which had focused on the necessities for printing and builder's materials to power tools. The company transformed over time, as companies do, resulting in a new global strategy. Between 2000 and 2003, RYOBI began finding partners for its power tools in the United States, Europe, and Oceania.
In the United States, RYOBI had sold cordless power tools for only four years before beginning a partnership with The Home Depot, which occurred at the turn of the new millennium. Ever since, Home Depot has had an in-store monopoly on RYOBI tools nationwide. In March 2023, vice president of merchandising Jim Recore noted in a Supplier Profile post, "RYOBI continues to improve power and run time every season, and we're always excited to bring that innovation to our stores and our customers ... We're proud to have RYOBI as an exclusive partner of The Home Depot."
Those looking for RYOBI tools who don't have a Home Depot close by can explore the manufacturer's range (there are some very unique items among them all) and make purchases at the RYOBI official website.