The Reason You Can't Buy Ryobi Tools At Harbor Freight

Do you have a preferred tool brand and/or store? It's a deceptively complex question. You might, for instance, swear by Milwaukee's Model 2767 M18 impact wrench, but much of the rest of your toolkit may consist of gear from Black & Decker, RYOBI, or elsewhere. The biggest names in the business ultimately attain that status for a reason, and you'll rarely be disappointed by any of these incredibly popular brands.

Regardless of your choices, Harbor Freight is renowned for its wide range and variety of brand representation. If it's your closest option and you're a DIY enthusiast, you've surely visited on several occasions to buy new tools or accessories. Between their liquidation and parking lot sales, for instance, a timely trip to an outlet can be much less costly than you might have been expecting. Though such stores are often seen as a one-stop shop, it's important to note before making the trip that certain brands won't be found in certain chains. Notably, RYOBI tools can't be found in Harbor Freight stores.

If you want to know whether that was always the case, and why it is now, here's the full story.