6 Must-Have Harbor Freight Finds For Home Improvement On A Budget

A combination wrench set is a must-have in your toolbox if you're working on DIY home renovation projects. New DIYers often gravitate toward adjustable wrenches because they're versatile and can work on fasteners of multiple sizes. However, since adjustable wrenches have multiple moving parts, you'll have to be mindful of how much pressure you apply so you don't break the tool or the fastener. In contrast, combination wrenches, while not versatile, are made to withstand a lot of force. They're also thinner and more compact than adjustable wrenches, allowing for usage in tight spaces where an adjustable wrench might be too bulky to fit into.

If you're in the market for combination wrenches, the 32-piece Pittsburgh SAE and Metric Combination Wrench set, which is available for $21.99 on Harbor Freight's website, is a great choice. And because they come in multiple sizes, they can help with all kinds of fasteners, ensuring you always have the right wrench for the job. The wrenches are made of durable carbon steel, which won't crack or break when you apply pressure to them, and the fully polished chrome plate finish will keep them looking new for years.

As expected for a quality product like this, it's received an average rating of 4.7 out of five. Reviewers have noted that it offers great value and is perfect for tight places. As mentioned by some reviewers, the only downside is that this set is missing a standard 15-millimeter wrench. However, you're likely to find that the comprehensive number of wrenches included in this set will suffice for most projects.