How To Properly Use A Stud Finder

There are a plethora of tools every person should keep in their toolbox, and a stud finder is one of the most important ones. A stud, for the uninitiated, is a board within the walls of a building that provides support. When it comes time to hang a piece of art, a mirror, or any decor from the wall, you want to use a stud as a safe anchor.

While you could knock on your walls until you no longer hear a hollow reverberation, a stud finder is the most efficient method for finding that hidden support board. It's important to note that there are two types of stud finders. The first kind is a magnetic stud finder, which detects the nails and screws behind the wall. Electronic stud finders, on the other hand, sense a change in density within the wall.

If you're wondering if you can use a stud finder app on your phone, the answer is yes. Stud finder apps use a magnetometer in the phone to detect metal. Many handymen prefer a density-reading stud finder, especially for more valuable projects like mounting a 65-inch TV to your wall. Once you decide on the type of stud finder you want to use, it's time to hunt down those hidden studs and use the device. So, how do you use it?