5 Tools That Will Come In Handy When Installing A TV Mount

One of the first things you want to do when you're getting ready to mount your television is to find the best place to put it. You want the TV to look good wherever you decide to hang it, but you also want to make sure that the mount is structurally sound. A hole in the wall and a shattered TV aren't exactly peak aesthetics.

To mount your TV securely, you'll need to know where your studs are. Studs are the wooden posts that are hidden behind your walls. They are usually spaced around 16 inches apart, but the spacing might differ in certain homes. There are a few methods for finding them, but one of the easiest is to use a stud finder. You'll want to attach at least part of the TV mount by driving screws directly into the stud if possible, especially when dealing with larger, heavier televisions. This is much more secure than using drywall screws on the gaps between the studs.

A couple of different types are available, and most are pretty cheap. There are magnetic stud finders that search for the nails or screws that hold drywall to the studs, and then there are electric ones that light up and beep when they detect the change in density behind the drywall. Both are useful, though the magnetic ones are known to be a bit more precise. None of them are particularly helpful when mounting into brick, wood paneling, or concrete, however.