Brad Nailer Vs. Finish Nailer: How To Pick The Right Tool For The Job

A hammer is essential for any home tool kit but can only get you so far. Some projects can be completed significantly faster and with cleaner results if you invest in a good nail gun. But what kind of nailer do you need? There are a lot of different options out there, and it can be hard to figure out which one is best suited to which tasks.

There are actually nine different kinds of nail guns for buyers to choose from: staple nailers, palm nailers, roofing nailers, pin nailers, brad nailers, flooring nailers, siding nailers, framing nailers, and finishing nailers. These are used for all kinds of different jobs, ranging from pinning down carpets to full-blown furniture making and cabinetry, but brad nailers and finish nailers are the two that most people will be considering in the power tool section of their local hardware store. This is because they are the most versatile varieties, making them the most frequently obtained for commercial and non-commercial use. Both varieties have electric options powered by batteries and pneumatic options requiring an air compressor. Both are also sold by numerous brands at a wide variety of price points. Here is a quick breakdown of what each of these nailers do and what kinds of jobs they're best suited for.