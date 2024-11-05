Milwaukee Fans Are Using Packouts As Motorcycle Luggage

Throughout its history, Milwaukee Tools has provided what it takes to get the job done. The brand offers several surprising home improvement products, others ready to conquer the job site, and everything in between. For some, once you start buying Milwaukee, the collection snowballs until there's little storage space left. Luckily, the tool manufacturer can even help out in this regard. The Milwaukee Packout system makes it easy and convenient to store and transport your ever-growing assortment of tools.

Milwaukee Packout is a great storage and transportation system. The containers within it come in multiple different forms, including tool boxes, bags, organizers, racks, and more, all in Milwaukee's signature red and black color scheme. Not only can most Packout components be assembled modularly, but they can also be wall-mounted for your workshop or home garage. Either way, you can have all of your Packout containers and the tools you choose to put in them in one place. You can even do as some Milwaukee fans have and find alternative uses for your Packout containers.

Alongside some other cool Milwaukee Packout mods worth checking out, some particularly inventive Packout owners have used their storage products as motorcycle luggage. Here's how they made that happen.

