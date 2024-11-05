Milwaukee Fans Are Using Packouts As Motorcycle Luggage
Throughout its history, Milwaukee Tools has provided what it takes to get the job done. The brand offers several surprising home improvement products, others ready to conquer the job site, and everything in between. For some, once you start buying Milwaukee, the collection snowballs until there's little storage space left. Luckily, the tool manufacturer can even help out in this regard. The Milwaukee Packout system makes it easy and convenient to store and transport your ever-growing assortment of tools.
Milwaukee Packout is a great storage and transportation system. The containers within it come in multiple different forms, including tool boxes, bags, organizers, racks, and more, all in Milwaukee's signature red and black color scheme. Not only can most Packout components be assembled modularly, but they can also be wall-mounted for your workshop or home garage. Either way, you can have all of your Packout containers and the tools you choose to put in them in one place. You can even do as some Milwaukee fans have and find alternative uses for your Packout containers.
Alongside some other cool Milwaukee Packout mods worth checking out, some particularly inventive Packout owners have used their storage products as motorcycle luggage. Here's how they made that happen.
Milwaukee Packout boxes can be added to motorcycles in different ways
Motorcycle and Milwaukee enthusiasts have shown a couple of different ways to apply Packout boxes to one's bike. Via Reddit, user u/grapevinek9 showed off their strategy, which involves attaching a Packout rack to the back of their motorcycle — a 2008 Triumph Rocket III Classic – using third-party mounts. This way, they can easily attach and detach Packout containers as needed, providing them with an easy new storage option outside of those typically offered for motorcycles. Their Packout attachment idea received several positive comments from others in the Reddit community, with some even suggesting ways to install anti-theft measures.
On YouTube, another handy Milwaukee fan and motorcycle rider revealed a unique method of turning Packout containers into bike storage. User HooptieDoodle on the video sharing platform took a Honda CB500F and attached two Packout boxes to it on other side, as if they were traditional motorcycle saddlebags. They did so with a custom-built rack that attaches just behind the backrest of the seat. It allows one Packout container to sit on each side comfortably without making the bike overly-wide. Based on the image above of the final result, it's fair to say that they got the job done.
Packout containers and motorcycles are a perfect match
At first glance, attaching Milwaukee Packout containers to a motorcycle might seem like an unnecessary endeavor. Sure, the added storage is nice, but why not just invest in actual motorcycle storage? The reality is that depending on the brand and quality, new saddlebags or side cases can range anywhere from a few hundred to well-over $1,000. Comparatively, Packout boxes that can safely fit on the average motorcycle are considerably cheaper, with some even running under $100. They may be less aesthetically pleasing, but in budgetary terms, they're a strong option.
There's also the matter of durability. These are workshop-grade tool and storage boxes, so they're very much designed to take a heavy beating while protecting their contents. Saddlebags and side cases can take a few hits in their own right, but they're not designed for the same wear and tear as Packouts. Also, Packout containers are intended to stand on their own or with other Packout offerings, meaning you can easily remove them from your motorcycle if necessary and bring them into the garage, workplace, or wherever. Though detachable, saddlebags and side cases generally aren't meant for non-motorcycle use.
All in all, adding Milwaukee Packout containers to your motorcycle is a smart move. In fact, the idea comes with loads of benefits, so long as you're willing to put in the work to attach them safely and securely.