5 Of The Coolest Milwaukee Packout Mods Worth Checking Out

Power tools are usually designed with two things in mind: Ergonomics and their specific utility. Manufacturers very rarely prioritize how easy their products are to store or transport when it comes to the basic shape of a tool. That's one of the reasons why the Milwaukee Packout system is so popular. Its modular design makes it easy for home DIY enthusiasts and working professionals alike to store and transport their tools, while keeping them organized and protecting them from damage.

The Packout system is designed specifically for Milwaukee brand products, and so those who stick to the brand will find that there is a storage solution for just about everything that the manufacturer makes. There are even an array of official add-ons that can add a whole host of other ways to keep your workspace tidy.

That said, Milwaukee hasn't necessarily thought of everything. There is a whole community of Packout users who have found useful and creative ways to modify the system to do jobs that Milwaukee probably didn't intend. Some of them are simple things, like foam cut-outs for storing specialized equipment or gluing parts bins in to make a bin crate. But there are also some really cool ones out there that are definitely worth checking out.

