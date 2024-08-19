How To Unstack Milwaukee Packout Boxes
Keeping your tools organized, whether in your garage or on the go, is important, especially when working on a project. You want to know where all your tools are and make sure they arrive at their destination safely. For some years now, modular tool organizers have started to make headway, especially when transporting tools on job sites. They've even come to completely replace traditional toolboxes in some home garages. This writer uses one to keep their tools organized in their vehicle for off-grid living.
Since Milwaukee released its modular Packout Storage System in 2017, it has grown to include everything from accessories to even a soft-shell tote that connects on top. Since then, many brands have followed suit to include their own portable toolboxes.
With that being said, not every modular system works the same. Some have metal clamps to connect everything together, while others have plastic slides that lock in the component lying on top of it. In terms of Milwaukee, there are specific instructions that have to be followed for the interlocking feature to connect and disconnect the toolboxes and totes. However, if you've ever seen the modular system with a Milwaukee tumbler attached to the top in the back of a pickup truck driving down the highway, you've noticed just how sturdy and reliable the locking system really is.
How to Unstack the Milwaukee Packout system
When it comes to Milwaukee's main pieces for its Packout system, like the toolboxes, organizers, and totes, the stacking and unstacking process is about the same for each item. To stack, simply slide one box on top of another and you'll hear them click in place. There is a locking mechanism on the front of the tools that snaps down to keep the items from falling apart. To unstack is nearly just as simple. You'll see either an oval-like lock or a lever style at the bottom. Whichever is there, stick one or two fingers either in the oval or under the lever and lift up. From there, the front of the box will start to lift up, and you can slide the whole box forward to unhook the backside.
There are a couple of other accessories, though, that can hook into the little squares built into the top of the toolboxes. The Packout Tumbler, which comes in two different sizes and colors, twists clockwise into the square to lock and counterclockwise to unlock. If you have a Packout Wall Mount, you can purchase Packout organizational accessories like the Packout Single Straight Hook Tool Holder and the Packout Compact Wall Basket Tool Holder. You'll see dial locks that twist to securely lock the accessories into the square mounts on the wall mount. Turn right to lock and left to unlock.
Different types of Milwaukee Packout options
If you're at all familiar with Milwaukee, chances are you've seen several of the different styles of Packout toolboxes, whether with the flip-open top or the drawers. However, there are a few other Packout options that can help you on-to-go or even keep your tools organized at home. If you need something on wheels to help you maneuver everything, you've got a couple of options. There's the 22 Inch Rolling Modular Tool Box for $139 that comes with a handle and nine inch all-terrain wheels for easy transport on the job site. If you'd rather have something to move around the shop, the Dolly 24 X 18 Inch Multi-Purpose utility Tool Cart for $99 can hold up to 250 pounds of stacked toolboxes and supplies.
For soft-shell toolbags, you can opt for a classic 15 Inch Tote for $99. However, it isn't recommended you leave this tote on top of your Packout modular system if you're transporting it out in the open in the bed of a truck because much of the storage space is open — you may end up losing some tools during a sharp turn. However, the 15 Inch Ultimate Jobsite Tool Backpack for $120 comes with 48 pockets to hold many of your most useful Milwaukee tools no handy man should be without.
However, if you're looking for some unique Packout additions other than a cup, Milwaukee's got you covered. There's the Customizable Work Top for $57 that can transform the top of your toolbox into a writing desk. Additionally, there's the 10 Inch 16 Quart Compact Cooler for $109. It's just enough space to hold some ice packs along with your lunch or a couple of brews to get you through whatever project you're working on.