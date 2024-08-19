How To Unstack Milwaukee Packout Boxes

Keeping your tools organized, whether in your garage or on the go, is important, especially when working on a project. You want to know where all your tools are and make sure they arrive at their destination safely. For some years now, modular tool organizers have started to make headway, especially when transporting tools on job sites. They've even come to completely replace traditional toolboxes in some home garages. This writer uses one to keep their tools organized in their vehicle for off-grid living.

Since Milwaukee released its modular Packout Storage System in 2017, it has grown to include everything from accessories to even a soft-shell tote that connects on top. Since then, many brands have followed suit to include their own portable toolboxes.

With that being said, not every modular system works the same. Some have metal clamps to connect everything together, while others have plastic slides that lock in the component lying on top of it. In terms of Milwaukee, there are specific instructions that have to be followed for the interlocking feature to connect and disconnect the toolboxes and totes. However, if you've ever seen the modular system with a Milwaukee tumbler attached to the top in the back of a pickup truck driving down the highway, you've noticed just how sturdy and reliable the locking system really is.

