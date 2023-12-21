These Milwaukee Packout Options Will Help You Out For Those Jobs On-The-Go, According To Users
Milwaukee has been in business for nearly a century, making tools for woodworking, home improvement, and DIY auto maintenance and repair. Along with an extensive collection of power and hand tools, Milwaukee offers an array of tool storage and organization items. In 2017, Milwaukee introduced the Packout system, a collection of modular storage solutions including toolboxes, chests, bags, trays, racks, and chargers.
The Packout system is designed to make it easy to lock several storage containers together for easy transportation to and from the job site, saving you valuable time at the beginning and end of your work day. The Packout system has been popular with buyers, earning mostly favorable reviews from buyers on Amazon, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and other sites. With just days to go in the holiday shopping season and many of us about to receive gift cards for our favorite e-commerce and home improvement shopping outlets, it's a perfect time to highlight some of the most highly rated selections from Milwaukee's Packout line of tool storage options.
22-inch rolling tool box
A great place to start building your Packout system is with the 22-inch rolling toolbox. This box has a capacity of 250 pounds and internal dimensions of 13.9 inches x 19.1 inches x 14.6 inches. It comes with 9-inch plastic all-terrain wheels and a collapsible handle in the back, as well as fold-away handles at each end for easy lifting and moving. The lid has an IP65-rated seal to protect the contents from dust and moisture, and the front corners have metal bars for added protection. It retails for $139 at Home Depot and Blain's Farm and Fleet. Home Depot buyers love this toolbox, with nearly 8,500 of them giving it an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars.
Many buyers mentioned the large capacity of this toolbox and the usefulness of the wheels and handle, with several of them citing it as a good base for a Packout system.
22-inch Modular XL Toolbox
For large tool collections, another good option from Milwaukee's Packout is the XL modular toolbox. This box is the same size as the 22-inch wheeled toolbox but does not have wheels or a collapsible dolly handle and is limited to a capacity of 100 pounds. It has all of its cousin's other features, including the fold-away side handles, IP65-rated lid seal, and metal braces (this case has them at all four corners).
This toolbox retails for $119 at Home Depot and Blain's Farm and Fleet and, like the wheeled version, has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 8,000 Home Depot buyers. Amazon reviewers also ranked this toolbox favorably, giving it an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars.
As with the wheeled version, many reviewers cited this toolbox's large interior volume, durable construction, and weatherproof seal around the lid as valuable pluses.
22-inch Large Portable Toolbox
Another storage option in the Packout line that is a favorite among buyers is the 22-inch portable toolbox. This toolbox retails for $89.99 at Home Depot, Napa Auto Parts, Ace Hardware, and Blain's Farm and Fleet. It has internal dimensions of 19.2 inches x 13.7 inches x 8.5 inches, two heavy-duty latches to keep the IP65-rated lid closed, and fold-away carrying handles on top and in front. There are metal bars at all four corners for added strength, and the lid has recessed compartments to hold small tools or parts while you're working. The handle has metal reinforcements, which should help protect it from jobsite incidents. There is also a metal-reinforced hole for a padlock to secure the boxes contents,and like the other two 22-inch toolboxes, this one has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 8,000 Home Depot buyers. Many reviewers mentioned the boxes durability and portability, both via the included handle and as part of the Packout system.
10-inch compact tool box
A smaller — yet still highly regarded by customers — tool storage option is the 10-inch Packout portable toolbox that retails for $69.97 at Home Depot and $69.99 at Ace Hardware. This toolbox has a removable storage tray, user-configurable plastic dividers, and a heavy-duty latch to keep the IP65-rated lid closed, as well as a fold-away handle for easy transportation. There's also a cutout, so you can use a padlock to secure the lid, keeping the contents safe from theft. This toolbox has an interior dimension of 14.3 inches x 10.6 inches x 9 inches and a 75-pound carrying capacity. It has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 1,200 Home Depot buyers, with 89% of them recommending it to others. Users did mention that while it's a great portable toolbox, it is pricier than they would like.
Many reviewers praised this toolbox's sturdy construction, easy portability, and lightweight (it weighs less than seven pounds when empty).
15-inch backpack with tool bags
A small but versatile tool storage package is the 15-inch Packout backpack, which comes with three zippered tool pouches for $148.98 from Home Depot. The backpack is 15 inches wide, 20 inches tall, and 11.5 inches deep. The three pouches are made of heavy-duty #10 canvas and are 14, 8, and 6 inches long. They have different colored bands at the top for easy identification and water-resistant stand-up bases.
The backpack has padded shoulder and sternum straps, two carrying loops at the top, and twelve lashing lops in front. The front compartment has a hard shell to protect delicate equipment, and the base is impact-resistant to protect the contents from drops.
The backpack and pouch kit has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from more than 2,000 Home Depot buyers, with many of them praising the backpack's surprisingly large carrying capacity and the versatility of the three pouches.
Methodology
In selecting items for this list, I sifted through all the available Packout storage items available at Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Amazon, and Blain's Farm and Fleet, and sorted them by the average customer review from highest to lowest, filtering out those that didn't have enough reviews to establish a clear consensus. Items that were primarily tools or accessories and included storage as an incidental addition were not included.