Here's What Makes Milwaukee's New Packout Tool Bag So Handy

Milwaukee's Packout Tool Bag features a body made of layered ballistic material, which the company guarantees to be scratch, tear, and impact-proof. That sturdy body also helps the bag to hold its shape over years of use, ensuring you don't end up with a saggy, bunched-up bag that can't properly store anything.

Speaking of storage, both the inside and outside of the bag feature a total of 65 reinforced pockets, which can comfortably stash and secure whatever tools you can fit into it, big and small. The YKK-brand zippers are designed to securely seal the bag whenever it's closed, ensuring your tools don't go poking out of an errant openings.

The bag is rated to carry up to 50 pounds, so you likely don't need to worry about overloading it. The kit can be transported by both a comfortable padded shoulder strap and a sturdy top handle, which doubles as a hook if you want to take the shoulder strap off and hang it.

If this isn't enough storage space for you, that's where the Packout system comes in. Utilizing the molded base on the bottom of the bag, you can attach it to any other storage bag or cabinet in Milwaukee's Packout line via the special interlocking cleats. Whether you're creating an entire portable workshop or just want somewhere secure to rest the bag, you can lock it onto a Packout tool chest for combined storage.

Milwaukee's Packout Tool Bag is available at major hardware retailers like Home Depot.