Here's What Makes Milwaukee's New Packout Tool Bag So Handy
Anyone who's ever attempted to lift an entire toolbox with just their hands can attest that they can be really, really heavy. The entire purpose of a toolbox is to make lugging multiple pounds of metal and plastic a little easier, but the box itself is usually both quite heavy in its own right and not big enough to actually lug around everything you could need on a job. The optimal solution for this problem is a tool-carrying solution that is equal parts roomy and easy to carry, at least compared to a metal box with a single plastic handle.
The Milwaukee hardware brand offers a variety of different toolboxes, backpacks, and totes, but perhaps one of its most attractive carrying options is its newly-released 15-inch Packout Tool Bag. Hidden within the confines of this relatively compact satchel is a veritable microcosm of tools, materials and utility storage, with enough space and pockets to comfortably house just about everything you could possibly need for your handiwork.
Pockets, pouches, and plug-ins
Milwaukee's Packout Tool Bag features a body made of layered ballistic material, which the company guarantees to be scratch, tear, and impact-proof. That sturdy body also helps the bag to hold its shape over years of use, ensuring you don't end up with a saggy, bunched-up bag that can't properly store anything.
Speaking of storage, both the inside and outside of the bag feature a total of 65 reinforced pockets, which can comfortably stash and secure whatever tools you can fit into it, big and small. The YKK-brand zippers are designed to securely seal the bag whenever it's closed, ensuring your tools don't go poking out of an errant openings.
The bag is rated to carry up to 50 pounds, so you likely don't need to worry about overloading it. The kit can be transported by both a comfortable padded shoulder strap and a sturdy top handle, which doubles as a hook if you want to take the shoulder strap off and hang it.
If this isn't enough storage space for you, that's where the Packout system comes in. Utilizing the molded base on the bottom of the bag, you can attach it to any other storage bag or cabinet in Milwaukee's Packout line via the special interlocking cleats. Whether you're creating an entire portable workshop or just want somewhere secure to rest the bag, you can lock it onto a Packout tool chest for combined storage.
Milwaukee's Packout Tool Bag is available at major hardware retailers like Home Depot.