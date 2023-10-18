5 Ryobi Tool Storage Products That Will Keep Your Tools Organized And Looking Good
Whether you're a professional contractor or a home handyman, you'll gradually accumulate a collection of personal tools and utilities from the various jobs you take on. When you've got a bunch of assorted hammers, screwdrivers, power tools, and loose components, it can be an absolute nightmare trying to keep it all straight, not to mention keep track of it all.
This is why any proper tinkerer keeps a personal toolbox or tool cabinet to keep all of their materials in one place. Even then, though, a basic toolbox may not be much better than an indeterminate pile for you to keep all your stuff in.
If you really want to keep all of your tools organized, you need tool storage solutions designed with organization and modularity in mind. More than just a metal box, you need something you can either carry around with you to whip a tool out of at a moment's notice, or something sturdy and steadfast you can always find in the same location. If you're in the market for such solutions, the Ryobi hardware brand has several products you might be interested in.
Open Tool Tote
In the old days, a basic toolbox would be a solid hunk of metal suspended by a single metal or plastic handle. This was a bit of an unwieldy way to transport your tools, forcing all the weight onto one hand, and providing little in the way of organization. Plus, since the box itself was metal, it was susceptible to corrosion. In the modern age, Ryobi has developed a more open-concept solution.
Ryobi's Open Tool Tote combines sturdy storage and organization with comfort and convenience. While there is a metal handle at the top (though this handle is comfortably padded), it also features a sturdy padded shoulder strap, letting you carry your tools without hurting your hands.
The tote itself is a roomy 17 inches rated for carrying loads of up to 60 pounds. With 42 different heavy-duty, water-resistant interior and exterior pockets, you can always find a spot to stick your tools, big and small.
Wall Mounted Cabinet
Technically speaking, any cabinet you build and mount on a wall can be a "tool cabinet" as long as you put tools in it. That said, regular cabinets aren't really designed with tools in mind, and may be susceptible to collapsing from the weight or damage from the elements. If you want an organized cabinet for your Ryobi tools, you need something safe and sturdy, something you can close every day with peace of mind.
Ryobi's Wall Mounted Cabinet features a 21 GA steel composition, guaranteed to stand the test of time in even the draftiest of garages. With a max weight capacity of 200 pounds, you can stash your heaviest tools in the cabinet without worry that it'll collapse, while the 6-position adjustable shelf helps you delegate exactly enough room for everything.
The front door features a magnetic closure to keep it firmly closed while not in use, as well as a padlock slot to ensure Junior can't get at the power drill.
Wall Small Parts Organizer
Over your time as a tinkerer, you'll gradually accumulate a collection of various small parts, including screws, nuts, bolts, and washers. These small parts have a habit of hiding themselves at the bottom of your toolbox whenever you need them, which is incredibly irritating. Instead of just randomly dumping all of your small bits into your toolbox, give them a little home on your wall.
Ryobi's Wall Small Parts Organizer is a handy wall-mounted shelf containing six clear, fold-out bins, perfectly sized for whatever precise parts you've got lying around. With a light touch, each bin pops out, allowing you to reach in and grab what you need.
The four small bins and two larger bins have adjustable dividers in them, allowing you to set your preference of more or less space for more or larger parts. The entire mount is rated to hold up to 60 pounds, so even if you've got a lot of metal parts, it can handle the lot of them.
Rolling Toolbox
Traditional toolboxes are fine for transporting your materials around developed areas, but what do you do when you need to enter the wilderness for a while? Lugging a heavy box through rougher terrain can be rough on both you and your tools. What you need is something that's designed to be rougher itself so it can handle the most oppressive conditions. Forget the regular handles, it's time to slap on some wheels.
Ryobi's Rolling Toolbox is the ideal rugged tool storage solution, with a roomy interior featuring tie-down anchor points to keep all of your tools and parts firmly secured, no matter how much they get jostled. The exterior is IP65 rated, making it extremely resistant to water, dust, and other contaminants that could damage or gunk up your tools, not to mention sudden physical impacts.
The all-terrain tires on the rear, combined with the 9 inch telescopic handle, allow you to safely cart the toolbox through any environment, no matter how rough and dirty it gets.
Link Wall Storage Kit
How would you go about storing your tools on the wall of your workshop or garage? Buy and assemble a cheap shelf, maybe install some peg boards? Not a bad idea, but the problem with standalone solutions is that they don't offer you any kind of modularity. Once it's installed, it's there forever, even if you want to change it. How about you try a wall storage system that can be freely rearranged based on your needs?
Ryobi's Link Wall Storage Kit is a sampler of the brand's proprietary Link system, designed to seamlessly store and arrange your tools and their containers anywhere thanks to the special interlocking panels that cover all of its products. This Link kit includes 20 of the system's various hooks, mounts, shelves, and bins, all of which can be installed on a wall once and then freely rearranged and interlocked.
If you ever need more storage, you can buy more Link hooks piecemeal. Incidentally, every other item we've listed is part of the Link system, and can be attached to Link rails in the same way.