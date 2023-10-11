Ryobi's Latest Tool Accessories Are All About Boosting Your Productivity

Ryobi has introduced some new accessories to complement a variety of tools. First up is the Ryobi USB Nylon Braided Charging Cables, which can carry up to 18 Watts of power between a wide range of products. The bundle includes two cables, one 4-foot and the other 10-foot in length. It can be purchased with a USB-A or USB-C connector. Ryobi claims the cables are ideal for the outdoors with their strain relief and iron-shielded connectors. These cables are also MFi-certified for Apple products. This means you can use a variant of the Ryobi USB-C cables to charge an iPhone 15 now that the tech company has switched to the universal connector.

Another new accessory is the Framing Nailer Extended Capacity Magazine, which has two variants: one for the 21-degree Ryobi 18V Brushless Framing Nailer and another for the 30-degree model. Both can hold two full strips of nails, allowing the user to work longer before reloading. The 21-degree model accepts 2-inch to 3-1/2-inch full round head nails, while the 30-degree variant accepts the same size nails but can also hold chipped ones. This Ryobi tool accessory is a no-brainer at its price of $59 and is exclusively at The Home Depot.