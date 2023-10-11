Ryobi's Latest Tool Accessories Are All About Boosting Your Productivity
Ryobi has introduced some new accessories to complement a variety of tools. First up is the Ryobi USB Nylon Braided Charging Cables, which can carry up to 18 Watts of power between a wide range of products. The bundle includes two cables, one 4-foot and the other 10-foot in length. It can be purchased with a USB-A or USB-C connector. Ryobi claims the cables are ideal for the outdoors with their strain relief and iron-shielded connectors. These cables are also MFi-certified for Apple products. This means you can use a variant of the Ryobi USB-C cables to charge an iPhone 15 now that the tech company has switched to the universal connector.
Another new accessory is the Framing Nailer Extended Capacity Magazine, which has two variants: one for the 21-degree Ryobi 18V Brushless Framing Nailer and another for the 30-degree model. Both can hold two full strips of nails, allowing the user to work longer before reloading. The 21-degree model accepts 2-inch to 3-1/2-inch full round head nails, while the 30-degree variant accepts the same size nails but can also hold chipped ones. This Ryobi tool accessory is a no-brainer at its price of $59 and is exclusively at The Home Depot.
New blade sets
Ryobi has introduced two new blade sets to its collection. The first is the $20.97 Ryobi 30-piece All Purpose Jig Saw Blade Set, compatible with most jig saws with its universal shank connectors. These blades are designed for cutting plastic, metal, and wood. In this set are both bi-metal and high-carbon steel blades. The bi-metal blades come in packs of three. Included is a 10 teeth per inch (TPI) pack of blades for faster cuts, a 12, an 18 designed for smooth cuts, and a 24 for fine cuts. There is a pack of three scrolling 14 TPI blades for the high-carbon steel. The rest are in packs of five, with the lowest being six, the next being 10, and the final one being 14 TPI.
The final new accessory revealed by Ryobi is the 15-piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set, which is universally compatible with reciprocating saws. At $21.97, Ryobi claims this product can cut through multiple types of materials. For metal and wood, the set includes a three-pack of 6-inch bi-metal blades at 14, 16, and 24 TPI. Also containing three of each, there are two sets of 9-inch high-carbon steel blades for wood and plastic at six TPI and nine. This set also comes with a carrying case for the blades.