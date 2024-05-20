Every Major Portable Toolbox Brand Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Portable toolboxes are a convenience for many of us, but for laborers on job sites, mobile auto repair technicians, and even specialists like electrical line workers, they can be a necessity. For folks in those lines of work, the red metal toolbox that holds a few hand tools and fasteners just won't cut it. Larger boxes with drawers or the trendy modular portable systems that so many brands are producing are becoming the norm.
While choosing a small portable box as a DIYer can be simple, there are a lot of factors to consider with those larger systems. They are a lot like cordless power tools in that respect — price, features, available accessories, and whether that system offers the tools or options one finds important all need to be researched before investing in a rolling box setup.
Fortunately, we at SlashGear are happy to take care of that research for you, dear reader. By reading online reviews, participating in forum discussions, watching YouTube comparison videos, and even heading down to the local tool store to test these boxes firsthand, we've come up with a ranking of every major portable toolbox brand. We've also provided links to the base products from each brand — in most cases, that will be the rolling base boxes and carts off of which many of these modular portable systems are built.
Bauer
Being a discount tool store, purchases from Harbor Freight can be hit-and-miss. The company's store brands vary from the impressive Hercules impact wrench to the flimsy Chicago Electric line of air tools.
Bauer's line of portable toolboxes falls into the latter category, as its low weight limits make for a toolbox that simply can't hold too many tools. There's also currently very little variety in Bauer's system, as Harbor Freight's website lists only five compatible boxes. It's an affordable set of boxes, and allows for expansion, but that's about all Bauer's modular system has going for it.
However, if one is looking for a solution to transporting only lightweight tools or other items, the Bauer system is very reasonably priced. We've seen makers on Reddit swear by the system for their crafting bits and bobs, and tabletop gaming enthusiasts use the various organizers for miniatures, paint, books, and dice.
The Bauer Modular Rolling Toolbox can be purchased from Harbor Freight for $70.
Craftsman
Craftsman has long been known for its tool storage solutions. From rolling carts to systems that cover an entire garage wall, the former Sears mainstay has been consistent in offering solid, well-designed toolboxes and chests – even when the quality of many of its other products dropped off.
Craftsman has a couple of portable toolbox systems available at Lowes and Ace Hardware — VersaStack and TradeStack — along with a number of standalone portable storage solutions. TradeStack is advertised as the more durable, professional-use setup, while VersaStack has far more storage options and accessories, including full mechanics' tool sets and even a cooler that fits into the storage system.
An adaptor allows the two Craftsman systems to become compatible, and the adapter also works for several of Dewalt's Toughsystem cases. Whether or not that's an intentional decision by Craftsman — both Craftsman and Dewalt are owned by parent company Stanley Black & Decker — it does allow for some mixing and matching between the two brands.
The base unit for the VersaStack system is the 20"x39" Lockable Toolbox. While some buyers claim it's a durable box with a large storage area, even positive reviews on Lowes' site mention the short handle that often breaks off after only a few uses, as well as lousy ground clearance leading to stuck wheels.
The Craftsman VersaStack Lockable Toolbox is available for $70 from Lowes or as a bundle with other VersaStack boxes.
Ryobi
Ryobi is always hanging around SlashGear's various lists and rankings – and with good reason. The company's "prosumer" grade products balance price with performance, and its ONE+ system is one of the most versatile battery families on the market today. While they may not be as durable as, say, Milwaukee or Makita's offerings, Ryobi always makes up for its shortcomings with tools that are far more affordable than those professional-grade, heavy-duty tools.
The bright green brand has a number of things going for its modular storage system. Portable toolboxes and customizable rolling systems are expected from any name that's earned a spot on our list, but Ryobi's Link system goes further, with options like wall rails for garage storage of its various bins and organizers, as well as pegs, shelves, and hangers for all of one's tools.
With about a dozen options to build a portable toolbox, one should be able to customize a Ryobi Link rig capable of getting tools to and from a job site with ease. The Rolling Toolbox is a capable base, rated to haul 200 pounds. It's also IP65 rated, meaning water and dust will remain on the outside of the toolbox. And it's thoughtfully designed, with a telescoping handle, locking points for security, and even a little in-lid storage spot for drill/driver bits.
The Ryobi Rolling Toolbox can be picked up at The Home Depot for about $90.
Toughbuilt
Toughbuilt is in a strange place in the tool industry. In 2021, the company's aviation snips began appearing in Lowes stores. Since then, its product line has expanded to include hand tools, knives, tool bags, and work surfaces. But perhaps the most impressive addition to the Chinese manufacturer's lineup is Stacktech.
Toughbuilt claims that over 100 products will be available in the Stacktech system by the end of 2024, which should make Toughbuilt's modular portable toolbox system one of the more appealing entries on our list. However, a recent press release and stock data point to possible financial issues within the company, making it difficult to recommend a tool system that may not have the support buyers deserve in the future.
Toughbuilt's Stacktech line of portable toolboxes aren't much to look at, with all-black boxes and small yellow highlights. But what the system lacks in flair, it delivers in variety and reliability. Boxes come in various shapes and sizes and feature smart design choices like dual padlock fittings, auto-locking mechanisms when stacked, and intuitive indicators for whether boxes are ready for separation or locked in for transport.
The Toughbuilt Stacktech Rolling Toolbox includes a number of those aforementioned features. A removable telescoping handle allows for a little more versatility than most rolling base boxes, and accessory rails built into the front corners of the box mean one's most-used tools can be attached to the outside of the rolling system for easy access.
The Toughbuilt Stacktech Rolling Toolbox is available at Lowes for $135.
Flex
Flex is a brand we've been highlighting more and more on SlashGear, as the company expands its lineup with good tools and innovative products. It's by no means a new company – the German toolmaker's history dates back to the early 1920s. It has seen a boost in popularity since Lowes began stocking the brand's cordless power tools in 2021.
The Flex Stack Pack modular storage system features some great additions to the basic rolling carts and boxes of many portable toolbox systems, including exterior tool storage rails, cord wraps, battery storage rails, and a job site fan that can be mounted to the top of the rolling stack. The company's four-port simultaneous charger won a PTIA tool innovation award in 2023 and adds rapid battery charging and storage capability to one's Stack Pack.
If one decides to go with a base rolling cart rather than the dolly that Flex offers, the Stack Pack Rolling Toolbox ticks several boxes for shoppers looking to upgrade their portable toolboxes. The box features latches to easily connect with other StackPack containers, impact protection, steel corners that double as accessory attachment points, and a capacity of 250 lbs. The box has been designed to fit in a covered truck bed, perfect for folks who need to bring tools home from the job site every day, and the box includes gas struts to aid in opening the lid and keeping it open.
The Stack Pack Rolling Toolbox is available from Amazon for $140.
Ridgid
Ridgid's mobile gear system provides portability and protection for one's gear on the job site or in the truck between jobs. Padlock-ready and dust-and-water-resistant, the company's Pro Gear 2.0 system is well- designed, with a detachable cart on its mobile gear cart to allow for box swapping with other toolboxes from either its Pro Gear 1.0 or 2.0 systems.
The Ridgid Mobile Gear Cart Gen 2.0 has a capacity of 176 pounds, keeping it in the middle of the range of the rolling boxes on our list. A detachable handle allows for easy storage, and 9" wheels provide good mobility along most smooth surfaces.
However, there are a couple of consistent knocks against the Ridgid Pro Gear 2.0 system. Folks on Reddit and Ridgid's website claim that the handle for the rolling box tends to break soon after purchase. And while the price and features are good, a lack of new options for the Pro Gear system — and a lack of availability of those new options when they're rolled out — keep Ridgid from making the top three in our rankings.
You can pick up the Ridgid Pro gear system at Home Depot for about $100.
Klein
Klein Tools specializes in outfitting electricians with the specialty tools they need to get their work done safely and efficiently and has been doing so since 1857. The bright orange and black Klein MODbox system of portable toolboxes reflects this focus on lineworkers, with multiple tool storage options as well as smaller boxes and rails that allow for tools to be quickly accessed without having to disassemble one's main rolling storage setup. Electrician's backpacks and bags lock in on top of the other boxes and drawers that make up the MODbox system.
The MODbox Rolling Toolbox, the base for the system, has a number of thoughtful design choices we haven't yet seen in our rankings. Ten-inch wheels make for easier transport over uneven terrain or up stairs. A removable, telescoping handle and a profile of only 15½ inches allows for storage in tight spaces like the back of smaller cars, or under flat pickup truck bed covers. And built-in rails allow for the attachment of tools, parts storage containers, or a neat little cup holder that rotates with the box to keep one's drink vertical.
The MODbox Rolling Toolbox can be purchased from Lowes for about $140.
Husky
Husky is in that odd purgatory between "professional grade" and "weekend warrior ready" for a lot of customers. The brand markets itself as more pro than prosumer, but reviews often reveal that Husky's Build-Out modular portable toolbox system is just not as well built as some of the names SlashGear will feature higher up in our portable toolbox rankings.
The Home Depot house brand's pricing is what earns it a higher ranking than its Depot siblings, Ridgid and Ryobi. While its storage options aren't as vast as some of the other modular systems we'll be covering, the Build-Out system features a number of discounted bundles as well as fully-stocked storage trays and organizers.
Husky's Build-Out 22" Rolling Toolbox has a number of the features we've highlighted in previous entries, but its price point makes it easier to recommend to a wider range of users than its more expensive counterparts. It's a tough box, but not quite as durable as our top two. Rails like those seen on the Klein Tools MODbox allow for accessories to be attached to any box in one's stack, and available items like a flat worktop are interesting additions to this box. With 150 pound weight capacity, it won't be an option for professionals, or those who need to mobilize heavier items like car batteries or a wide variety of power tools. But for most users, Husky is a solid pick.
The Husky Build-Out 22" Rolling Toolbox is $80 at The Home Depot.
Dewalt
Dewalt's Toughsystem 2.0 is one of the better portable toolbox brands out there, made by a quality tool brand. Multiple mobility options like carts or tower systems attach to dollies, rolling toolboxes, and simple carriers to allow for a lot of customization, and additions to the system like power boxes that can charge a pair of batteries while storing another dozen make the yellow brand's modular system easy to recommend.
The Dewalt ToughSystem 2.0 Rolling Toolbox is a base made for work. A load capacity of 250 pounds means even the heaviest tools can be lugged around, and metal front latches keep things secure. The box includes a removable inner tray, although reviews suggest that the tray does very little to keep things in place. A bright yellow gasket keeps water out and away from tools; however, customer feedback on Dewalt's website claims that when one opens the box, any water collected on top flows directly into the storage area. While the box, and Dewalt's ToughSystem 2.0 overall, is a rugged and reliable storage solution for professionals, little things are just enough to keep the black-and-yellow brand from snagging SlashGear's top spot.
The Dewalt ToughSystem 2.0 Rolling Toolbox is available at Home Depot for $109.
Milwaukee
The company that makes some of SlashGear's favorite power tools makes a great system for moving them around, too. Milwaukee's Packout system is a modular portable toolbox system that's got more variety than any of its competitors, and while its prices are high, the attention to detail they show in these boxes is second to none. In fact, Milwaukee Packout components won several PTIA Tool Innovation awards in 2023, including awards for its Structured Tool Bag and Cooler. The Packout system itself won as both a modular system and a garage storage system.
Customization and variety are two more reasons that placed Milwaukee on top of our list, even if one factors in the higher price tag the Packout system carries. Milwaukee offers over 100 components to its Packout system, including multiple battery charging options for its M18 Fuel system and handy add-ons like a wet/dry vacuum and drink holders. While we've seen rolling carts as bases for the modular tool systems on our list, Milwaukee offers four different base options — a hand cart, dolly, rolling box, and a longer rolling chest.
The Rolling Tool Chest is what we'll focus on, as it's the most unique offering. Its long design allows for a double stack of Packout modular boxes on top, and a large storage capacity of 35 gallons with a 250-pound weight limit allows for even the heaviest of tools to be easily mobilized.
The Milwaukee Packout Rolling Tool Chest can be purchased from The Home Depot for $229.
Methodology
SlashGear's rankings of every major portable toolbox brand were produced by combining a variety of factors and inputs. Real-world testing was performed by the author at local Harbor Freight, Home Depot, and Lowes stores. Online reviews, YouTube videos, and interactions on internet forums also contributed to the rankings, as did the opinions of several owners of the box brands listed.