These Milwaukee Packout Accessories Will Help Make Your Setup That Much More Nifty
The Packout storage system, created by Milwaukee Tools, is designed to meet a perfect midpoint between portability and modularity. Each Packout storage chest is fitted with a set of interlocking grooves, kind of like the bumps on a LEGO brick. Just stick one on top of another, and you've got a steadfast tower of tool storage on your hands.
While the bins, drawers, and carrying bags are the main attractions of the Packout line, though, they're not the only performers on the stage. The Packout line includes a variety of gadgets and accessories, all designed to turn your tool storage stack into a multifaceted, one-stop shop for all of your workshop wants and needs. If you've already got a couple of Packout bins stacked up next to your work table, consider adding these accessories to the stack as well. Each one is certified as good by both Home Depot customers and professional craftspeople.
Packout Rolling Modular Tool Box
While the most attractive feature of the Packout line is the interlocking surfaces on its storage bins, perhaps the second most attractive feature is how easy it is to stick those interlocked bins onto a dolly. While it's cool to have a tall stack of bins next to your work table, it'd be even cooler if you could roll the entire stack around with you wherever you go. Milwaukee offers several options for stack movement, though if you're going to the trouble anyway, you might as well get an extra bin in the bargain.
The Packout Rolling Modular Tool Box can serve as the new bedrock of your Packout stack, serving as both a sturdy, rolling dolly for your other bins and another lovely chest. The impact-resistant body of the chest can support up to 250 lbs. of weight, the tires are rated for all-terrain movement, and the whole thing has an IP65 rain and dust protection rating. Whether carrying tools or other bins, it stands strong.
The Rolling Modular Tool Box is available at Home Depot for $139, where it has a user rating of 4.8 out of 5. Users appreciate how well the toolbox stands up to both weight and physical punishment, with one user able to stack four other full Packout boxes on top with no problems.
Packout 40qt. XL Cooler
Whether you're at the job site or the campsite, it's always a great time for a cold one. A regular plastic cooler works fine for storing refreshments for everyone, but why settle for the ordinary when you can get something with a few more bells and whistles? If you're already using a Packout stack, why not stick a heavy-duty cooler on there?
The Packout XL Cooler features a hefty 40 quarts of food and drink storage in an insulated, impact-resistant body, ensuring your refreshments stay cold even if someone knocks the cooler over. It also has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, so no random bits of worksite dust will be able to get at it. On the inside of the cooler, there's a built-in bottle opener, storage tray, and a storable cutting board. If things start getting soggy in there, there's also a drain plug to conveniently drain out any melted ice.
The XL Cooler is available at Home Depot for $249. This cooler was a surprise hit for Eric Jopp of Tools in Action, who appreciated both its secure metal lid locks and the fact that the internal bin is removable and easily washable. He liked that the cooler's rugged nature made it excellent for safe worksite snacking.
Packout Radio/Speaker with Built-in Charger
Hammering away at a complicated crafting task in complete silence can be kind of boring. A little music helps pass the time and keep you engaged with your job. However, depending on what you're doing, it might not be ideal to use something like earbuds. If you still want tunes while you work, you can just snap a radio and speaker onto your Packout stack.
The Packout Radio/Speaker is exactly what you need to give your workshop a little musical flavor, packing ten compact speakers into a 360-degree music-playing experience. The device features both an AM/FM radio tuner and Bluetooth device support with an effective range of up to 100 feet. There's a rubber over mold around the outside, ensuring all of the sensitive internal bits are properly protected from dirt and water, plus an internal storage compartment for stashing sensitive devices like phones. As an added bonus, that compartment has a built-in charger for both USB devices and Milwaukee M18 battery packs.
The Packout Radio/Speaker is available at Home Depot for $299. This device comes recommended by Clint DeBoer of Pro Tool Reviews, who gave it a 9 out of 10. DeBoer praised the radio's surprisingly high output quality and max volume. He was able to hear clear, punchy tunes in the middle of an active outdoor job site from this radio.
Packout 2.5 Gal Wet/Dry Vacuum
No good workshop is complete without a wet/dry vacuum on standby. You never know what kind of weird gunk is going to get dropped on the floor in the middle of a busy project, after all, so it's important to have a cleanup tool readily available. You probably have a vacuum on hand already, but if you don't have one, or want another, more convenient one, try sticking one on your Packout stack.
The Packout Wet/Dry Vacuum packs a whole lot of suction into a compact package. The brushless motor delivers 60% more suction power than most standalone 18V workshop vacs and at half the noise level. The built-in replaceable HEPA filter can capture even the most stubborn dust particles, and there's a 47-inch water lift for handling wet and goopy messes. A single M18 battery pack can get you up to 30 minutes of runtime on the highest setting and 50 minutes on low.
The Packout Wet/Dry Vacuum is available at Home Depot for $199. This vac was deemed an excellent purchase by YouTuber Joey Morgan, AKA Morgan's Maintenance, who praised its convenient built-in hose and two-speed design. Morgan especially liked the Packout usage on this vac, as it kept it from rattling around when being transported in his truck.
Packout Customizable Work Top
So you've got an excellent Packout stack, full of storage bins and gadgets, but there's one last question remaining: what should you top it off with? What's the one thing you could put on that stack to make it the ultimate mobile workshop solution? Simple: put an entire workstation on top!
The Packout Customizable Work Top is the perfect way to cap off your Packout stack, turning the top into a resilient portable work surface. The surface features a half-inch Marine-grade wood top, plus a tough polymer mold beneath, ensuring it won't be scratched or scuffed by your projects. The surface features multiple holes that can be used to secure additional tools like vices and chargers, and if it ever does get damaged, you can pop it out and replace it.
The Customizable Work Top is available at Home Depot for $56.07, where it has a user rating of 4.8 out of 5. Multiple users have called the surface the perfect accessory to complete a Packout stack, praising both the smoothness of the wood and the sturdiness of the polymer mold. Besides workshop applications, several users use the surface as a spot for a laptop and mouse or a notepad.