These Milwaukee Packout Accessories Will Help Make Your Setup That Much More Nifty

While the most attractive feature of the Packout line is the interlocking surfaces on its storage bins, perhaps the second most attractive feature is how easy it is to stick those interlocked bins onto a dolly. While it's cool to have a tall stack of bins next to your work table, it'd be even cooler if you could roll the entire stack around with you wherever you go. Milwaukee offers several options for stack movement, though if you're going to the trouble anyway, you might as well get an extra bin in the bargain.

The Packout Rolling Modular Tool Box can serve as the new bedrock of your Packout stack, serving as both a sturdy, rolling dolly for your other bins and another lovely chest. The impact-resistant body of the chest can support up to 250 lbs. of weight, the tires are rated for all-terrain movement, and the whole thing has an IP65 rain and dust protection rating. Whether carrying tools or other bins, it stands strong.

The Rolling Modular Tool Box is available at Home Depot for $139, where it has a user rating of 4.8 out of 5. Users appreciate how well the toolbox stands up to both weight and physical punishment, with one user able to stack four other full Packout boxes on top with no problems.