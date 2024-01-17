Keep Your Workspace Tidy With These Milwaukee Packout Additions
Having a messy workplace isn't fun for anybody, so you'll want to make sure you get things cleaned up and packed away if you find things getting out of control. Milwaukee offers a bunch of solutions for even the messiest of people with the Packout line. These are modular storage options, which means you're able to stack them on top of each other to save even more space. More importantly, they'll keep your tools organized and easy to locate when you need them. Even if you're not deep into the Milwaukee ecosystem, you're still able to store tools you picked up from somewhere else — Harbor Freight, for example — in the Packout boxes.
Everything on this list is readily available at Home Depot, whether it's online or in-store. This makes it easy to track down anything that catches your eye, even if you're not within driving distance of a location. On top of that, everything on the list is backed up by high user scores for peace of mind that what you're seeing here has been well-regarded by actual buyers. A more in-depth explanation of why these products were chosen can be found at the end of the list.
Packout 22 inch Rolling Modular Tool Box
If you're looking for something with a lot of space that is also mobile, the 22-inch Packout tool box is a perfect option. It's capable of holding up to 250 pounds of tools, comes with a limited lifetime warranty from Milwaukee, and is impact-resistant. This might make it a bit overkill for a home setup, but you can rest assured it'll be able to handle any type of job site you take it to.
The tool box costs $139 from Home Depot and has a 4.7/5 rating from buyers with over 8,000 reviews. There aren't a whole lot of noticeable downsides to mention, but some of the owners do note a wheel falling off from time to time, so you might have to get that put back on at some point. That won't be much of an issue for people looking for something that's mostly stationary, but it'd be a shame to lose out on such a major selling point if the wheel does break right away. There's a 90-day return window if you purchase this from Home Depot.
Packout 22 inch Modular 3-Drawer Tool Box with Metal Reinforced Corners
If you have a home workshop set up in your garage and don't plan on moving your collection around too often, a tool box that's not mobile will work just fine. Milwaukee has an option that is just a big box that comes equipped with three drawers to keep everything organized. This can only hold up to 50 pounds in tools before reaching capacity, so it's a much better option for small hand tools you might have around versus a bunch of power tools. The three drawers allow for a lot of organization, and that's one of the biggest selling points of Milwaukee's Packout addition here. It has a 4.8/5 rating on Home Depot's website based on over 8,000 reviews.
The price of this tool box is $179, so it's not the cheapest on the list by any means. However, the high user scores and the limited lifetime warranty offered by Milwaukee should be more than enough to make the purchase worth it. If you're having organization problems with your hand tools, that will no longer be a concern after picking up the three-drawer box.
Packout 11-Compartment Impact Resistant Portable Small Parts Organizer
If you have a bunch of extra screws and bolts lying around clogging up space, you can keep them packed away in case you'll need them in the future. If you do a lot of DIY projects, you'll never know when you might need a spare nail or something like that, so you can keep everything organized in the 11-compartment Milwaukee Packout. There are 10 bins in total in the tool box — eight small and two large — so you can fit quite a bit in there while remaining neat and tidy. Considering the smaller compact size of this Milwaukee Packout offering, you can pick it up from Home Depot for $49.97.
This Packout has a 4.9/5 rating on Home Depot's website, with more than 1,200 reviews backing it up. It can fit nicely with the rolling Packout tool box, or you can use it perfectly fine as a standalone option. It's a really good way to keep your work area organized, and it's easy to envision people picking it up for that reason alone. You're covered by a 90-day return policy in case you're unhappy with the purchase.
20 inch Packout Tote
If you're looking for something to carry your tools around in that isn't a tool box, a bag is your next best thing. Milwaukee has a 20-inch tote bag as part of the Packout line, and it's very spacious for all of your tool needs. Whether you're lugging around hand or power tools, the bag has more than enough space. There are 32 different pockets in the bag, so organization is the name of the game here. Of course, that could lead you to get lost in your bag, so make sure you have a good enough memory to remember where you put things.
The bag costs $132.07 from Home Depot, where it has a 4.6/5 rating based on over 1,400 reviews. Twenty inches is the largest size the tote bag comes in, but you can save some cash by dropping the size down to 15 or 10 inches. Milwaukee says the tote is durable enough to survive any job site, so it'll be more than enough for the casual DIYer to transport tools. There's a 90-day return window if you're unhappy with the purchase.
PACKOUT 18.6 inch Tool Storage Crate Bin
Sometimes, you just need a centralized space to put your tools, and that could mean a simple storage bin is enough. Milwaukee has an 18.6-inch Packout crate you can either set on the ground, use as part of the modular setup, or even mount to the wall. It can hold up to 50 pounds of tools, and if you're keeping it on the ground, you'll likely be able to overfill if you want — but that would sort of defeat the purpose of keeping things organized. You can pick up the bin from Home Depot for $49.97, where it has a 4.7/5 rating from over 8,300 buyers.
Some buyers do note the handle on the box breaking after a while, something that can become an issue if you're trying to move it around. This doesn't mean it'll happen to you, but it's something you'll have to keep in mind in case you need to grab a replacement or repair it yourself. The Milwaukee tool crate is covered by a 90-day return policy in case you're unhappy with what you bought.
Why did we pick these Packout products?
The Milwaukee Packout line has a lot to offer, so the five selections on this list shine a light on everything. You can easily opt for five tool boxes and be happy thanks to the modular design of the line, but that would mean you're missing out on a lot. The Packout ecosystem includes small tool cases, tote bags, and bigger storage options — so there's something for everybody. Milwaukee is a good brand, so it's tough to go wrong with investing in the manufacturer.
Each item on the list is sold at Home Depot online or in-store, so nothing is stopping you from picking anything up, even if a store isn't in your area. Some of the products are quite large, so shipping might be a better option in some cases.