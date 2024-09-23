Who Owns Husqvarna Motorcycles And Where Are Its Bikes Made?
Husqvarna came to fruition way back in the late 1600s, and in the centuries since, it has grown to become impressively multi-faceted. The Swedish-born company is among the major lawnmower brands on the market today; it sells various other tools and appliances for home and yard maintenance but is also a standout in the world of motorcycles. It first entered the motorbike scene in 1903, going on to waste little time in becoming a globally recognized juggernaut — and the supplier of one of the fastest street-legal dirt bikes you can get. However, Husqvarna Motorcycles isn't currently a favorite in the bike world on its own, as a parent company oversees its operations.
At the time of publication, Husqvarna is owned by PIERER Mobility Group, which purchased the brand back in 2013 and was called the KTM Group at the time. Husqvarna was previously owned by the company behind some truly iconic cars, BMW. It purchased the brand in 2007, only for the motorbike market to then shift dramatically. As a result, Husqvarna didn't offer BMW the financial growth initially expected, so it elected to cut its losses and sell the brand off. When PIERER purchased Husqvarna, the bike manufacturer joined the likes of KTM, GasGas, MV Agusta, and more under its umbrella. With PIERER behind it, Husqvarna is still going strong and producing quality motorcycles, but where is this manufacturing happening?
Husqvarna motorcycles are made in Austria
Husqvarna has found some solid success since being sold to PIERER in 2013. Not only have a few bikes created since become some of the best Husqvarna motorcycles ever made, but the brand has found major financial success as well. Within the last six business years, it has sold close to an astounding 200,000 units, expanded into new consumer markets, and continued to innovate to remain on the cutting edge of motorcycle technology. All the while, the company hasn't made where this development and production is happening a major secret.
Even though it found its roots in Sweden, Husqvarna has moved its manufacturing elsewhere in Europe. Per the Husqvarna Motorcycles website itself, the company's bikes are created in facilities throughout Mattighofen, Austria. In addition to these factories operating on top-of-the-line tech, they're located strategically close to some other key buildings. The Research & Development departments, their motorsports building, and buildings dedicated to KTM Components GmbH and WP Suspension GmbH aren't far at all, allowing them to easily work in tandem to create only the finest bikes around.
Over 100 years since it first dipped its toes in the motorcycle pool, Husqvarna has become an iconic name when it comes to two-wheeled transportation. As the PIERER era continues and the Mattighofen, Austria manufacturing facilities remain open for business, it'll be interesting to see where the brand is headed in the future.