Who Owns Husqvarna Motorcycles And Where Are Its Bikes Made?

Husqvarna came to fruition way back in the late 1600s, and in the centuries since, it has grown to become impressively multi-faceted. The Swedish-born company is among the major lawnmower brands on the market today; it sells various other tools and appliances for home and yard maintenance but is also a standout in the world of motorcycles. It first entered the motorbike scene in 1903, going on to waste little time in becoming a globally recognized juggernaut — and the supplier of one of the fastest street-legal dirt bikes you can get. However, Husqvarna Motorcycles isn't currently a favorite in the bike world on its own, as a parent company oversees its operations.

At the time of publication, Husqvarna is owned by PIERER Mobility Group, which purchased the brand back in 2013 and was called the KTM Group at the time. Husqvarna was previously owned by the company behind some truly iconic cars, BMW. It purchased the brand in 2007, only for the motorbike market to then shift dramatically. As a result, Husqvarna didn't offer BMW the financial growth initially expected, so it elected to cut its losses and sell the brand off. When PIERER purchased Husqvarna, the bike manufacturer joined the likes of KTM, GasGas, MV Agusta, and more under its umbrella. With PIERER behind it, Husqvarna is still going strong and producing quality motorcycles, but where is this manufacturing happening?

