10 Of The Fastest Street Legal Dirt Bikes You Can Get

Dirt bikes, also known as scramblers or trail bikes, are purpose-built for off-roading. These can be modified to be street-legal, usually with the addition of headlamps, taillights, mirrors, turn signals, and license plate holders. Motorcycles that are designed specifically for on- and off-road use are known as dual sport bikes, which, unlike enduro and supermoto models, which are more sports-oriented, are street-legal dirt bikes by definition.

Dual sport motorcycles have become a very popular segment as affordable and practical machines that are weighted towards serious off-road applications. Compared to adventure bikes, which are more road-oriented, dual sport bikes are a generally lighter, more torquey, smaller engine capacity alternative, and this is reflected in their lower top speeds and more affordable prices.

I recently put a dual-sport motorcycle through its paces while riding the trails around Angkor Wat in Cambodia. My Honda CRF 250 performed incredibly well, testing my (fairly limited) dirt riding skills as we traversed red muddy roads between rice paddies, blazed through dense jungle, and forded deep waters deposited by the heavy monsoon rains.

However, the same could not be said for the long six-hour rides to and from the capital, Phnom Penh, where I had rented my bike. To say I'd have liked a little more pep in the engine would be putting it mildly. Had I been riding one of the following street-legal dirt bikes, I would have had nothing to worry about. These are all capable of exceeding highway speeds, while being designed to tackle rugged terrain, with plenty of torque and reassuring amounts of traction beneath their knobby tires.