10 Of The Fastest Street Legal Dirt Bikes You Can Get
Dirt bikes, also known as scramblers or trail bikes, are purpose-built for off-roading. These can be modified to be street-legal, usually with the addition of headlamps, taillights, mirrors, turn signals, and license plate holders. Motorcycles that are designed specifically for on- and off-road use are known as dual sport bikes, which, unlike enduro and supermoto models, which are more sports-oriented, are street-legal dirt bikes by definition.
Dual sport motorcycles have become a very popular segment as affordable and practical machines that are weighted towards serious off-road applications. Compared to adventure bikes, which are more road-oriented, dual sport bikes are a generally lighter, more torquey, smaller engine capacity alternative, and this is reflected in their lower top speeds and more affordable prices.
I recently put a dual-sport motorcycle through its paces while riding the trails around Angkor Wat in Cambodia. My Honda CRF 250 performed incredibly well, testing my (fairly limited) dirt riding skills as we traversed red muddy roads between rice paddies, blazed through dense jungle, and forded deep waters deposited by the heavy monsoon rains.
However, the same could not be said for the long six-hour rides to and from the capital, Phnom Penh, where I had rented my bike. To say I'd have liked a little more pep in the engine would be putting it mildly. Had I been riding one of the following street-legal dirt bikes, I would have had nothing to worry about. These are all capable of exceeding highway speeds, while being designed to tackle rugged terrain, with plenty of torque and reassuring amounts of traction beneath their knobby tires.
Zero FX — 85 mph
As the shift towards renewable energy gathers momentum, electric motorcycles are along for the ride. Although the segment is in its relative infancy, there are many trailblazing companies, such as Damon, Energica, and Zero currently making waves in the industry, producing highly capable electric motorcycles. One standout example of this is the Zero FX.
The Zero FX is to dirt biking what the Energica Experia is to adventure bikes. That is to say, a successful transformation of its fossil-fueled counterparts that gives the skeptics a reason to doubt themselves. It certainly looks the part, with high ground clearance, Showa long-travel suspension, and a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels with off-road tires. Other features include multiple riding modes for various terrain, while speed, charging settings, and remaining battery can be monitored via your connected smartphone using Zero's companion NextGen app.
At the heart of the FX is its powerful air-cooled motor that delivers 78 lb-ft of torque, which Zero claims to be the most compact and efficient in the industry. This provides powerful acceleration to its maximum speed of 85 miles per hour, which is admittedly quite conservative compared to many other electric motorcycles.
Powering this is the Z-Force battery, which can provide a maximum 102 miles of range. While range will always be a point of contention in the electric-versus-gas debate, the Zero FX can charge to 100 percent in under two hours, and technology continues to improve in this field. While the Zero FX may have some way to go before it can truly rival the performance of the gas-powered models in this list, it'll be interesting to see how the company competes in the not-too-distant future.
Honda CRF450RL — 90 mph
Honda produced its first production dual sport motorcycle, the SL350 KO, in 1969, and has since become a market leader in this competitive segment with its CRF and XR series of machines. The CRF450RL is among the most powerful bikes in the CRF range, and is one of the most popular dual sport bikes in recent memory.
The Honda CRF450RL is fundamentally a roadworthy edition of its CRF450R motocross bike, with a reduced compression ratio and an altered suspension. Despite this, it still has plenty of off-road heritage coursing through its veins, and provides plenty of enjoyment both on top of the asphalt and down in the dirt.
The CRF450RL has all the necessary accouterments that accompany dual sport machines, including a fully-functional instrument panel, lights, and mirrors, all of which are well-integrated and don't make it stand out as the modified MX bike that it is. Power delivery is smooth and well-mannered, with its 450cc single-cylinder engine facilitating a maximum top speed of 90 miles per hour via its six-speed gearbox.
As an alternative, those looking for a lightweight tourer might consider the CRF300L Rally, the 450RL's comfortable, roadgoing, mile-munching sibling. However, with the CRF450RL Honda set out to make a dirt bike that can handle the road, not the other way around, and with over 50 years of experience making dual sport motorcycles, it has ably achieved it.
Kawasaki KLR650 — 90 mph
The Kawasaki KLR650 is the first of a trifecta of Japanese 650cc single-cylinder dual sport motorcycles on this list, to rival the Honda XR650L and Suzuki DR650S, and each has considerable heritage and a large fanbase among off-road enthusiasts. They can all be easily modified to improve their performance whether on or off-road, and each represents excellent value, even compared to some of their lower-capacity brand siblings.
These three motorcycles have so much in common that it often simply comes down to brand loyalty to determine which to buy. However, for those looking for a more road-oriented machine, the Kawasaki has a few features that tip the balance in its favor. These include its superior comfort — a feature that is often sidelined in dual sport machines, a much bigger fuel tank, better fuel economy, superior LED headlights, a LCD instrument panel, and ABS as an option.
The KLR650 can also hold its own when taken on back country trails, and there is a range of models available to suit different riding applications, with various seat heights and accessories for touring, adventure, and sports riding. One thing they all have in common is their excellent 652cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that facilitates a top speed of 90 miles per hour, making it the slowest of the trifecta, albeit by just a pinch.
Honda XR650L — 91 mph
As a motorcyclist, I feel an affinity with Honda's XR series of dual sport bikes, firstly because we both came into this world in 1979 — the year Honda introduced the XR500 – but also because my first dirt bike was a little XR150L. I once rode this plucky 149cc unit all the way through Vietnam, from the Phu Quoc island in the south to the Chinese border via the precipitous Ha Giang pass. It was a truly memorable experience.
The Honda XR650L, while fundamentally similar to my old bike, is a full 500cc larger in engine capacity and a very different animal in its performance. Still, the 2024 model wouldn't look out of place between the covers of a mid-'90s motorcycle magazine, with plenty of retro charm to remind you of its storied history. Outwardly, it is uncomplicated, but rest assured, it is a product of Honda's years of research and development that result in some of the most reliable and well-built motorcycles in every existing category.
The XR650L's 644cc single-cylinder powerplant is tried and tested, as the bike recently celebrated 30 years in production. It is a bulkier, more powerful (and markedly cheaper) alternative to the CRF450RL but it is far simpler in terms of features and is barely faster, with a top speed of 91 mph, despite being almost 200cc larger. Still, as a world-conquering rival to its compatriot Kawasaki's KLR650 and Suzuki's DR650S, the XR650L deserves to be around for a long while yet.
Suzuki DR-Z400S — 94 mph
Suzuki claims that the DR series of motorcycles kickstarted the modern dual-sport movement with 1990's DR350S model, which was the street-legal incarnation of its successful DR350 trail bike. There is certainly no doubt that it helped popularize the on- and off-road motorcycle as a practical means of enjoying back-country routes before heading home on the freeway.
The DR-Z400 was introduced in 2000, and quickly became renowned for its impressive torque, unquestionable reliability, and effortless rideability, with its surprisingly powerful 398cc engine that delivered plenty of torque. The 2024 Suzuki DR-Z400S has all the attributes that made the bike so popular almost a quarter of a century ago but includes some useful new features in the mix such as an electric start and an LCD instrument panel. Lightweight aluminum wheel rims and a robust chrome-moly frame reduce weight while improving performance.
Additionally, the Suzuki DR-Z400S can reach a top speed of 94 miles per hour. This further cements its reputation as a class-leading, affordable motorcycle with timeless good looks, that is also practical for daily use as a roadgoing commuter bike or as a fully capable off-road weekend warrior.
Husqvarna FE501S — 100 mph
Swedish brand Husqvarna has long been a dominant force with its single-cylinder motocross machines and more recently produced a successful range of street, enduro, and adventure bikes. It was quite natural for the brand to combine these powers and enter the dual sport market as well, which it did with its Husqvarna FE350S and FE501S models.
With its typically yellow and blue livery, the Husqvarna FE501S looks as Swedish as an Ikea building. Yet, it has a rich history in which, like with Royal Enfield and BSA, it started out making guns, followed by bicycles, then motorcycles as far back as 1903. The FE501S looks and behaves every inch the result of over 100 years of progress, as a svelte and utilitarian machine that is certainly more geared for dirt than it is asphalt-oriented.
Features of the FE501S are purely functional, for the most part, with a focus on performance first and foremost. For the 2024 model much attention has been placed on the balance of the engine, improving the suspension, and better maneuverability. It is clear where Husqvarna's priorities lie, and this is a motorcycle with few frills and plenty of thrills that is capable of hitting 100 miles per hour when it's not churning up the topsoil.
Suzuki DR650S — 100 mph
The DR650S is Suzuki's rival to its compatriot Kawasaki KLR650 and Honda XR650L dual sport bikes. Fans of retro motorcycles are immediately drawn to its timeless design that really hasn't changed much since its introduction in 1996. However, this approach has served the DR650S well, as it still includes many of the original basic features without meeting much in the way of criticism.
That includes a reserve tank, although this also means that it has no fuel gauge or even a low fuel warning lamp, a mechanical speedo, and a manual choke. Modern luxuries such as ABS and traction control are not considered necessary on this utilitarian bike, but riders are treated to front and rear disc brakes and a well-configured suspension with over 10 inches of travel at either end.
The 644cc single-cylinder engine is what makes the Suzuki DR650S really shine. This dependable unit, mated to a robust five-speed transmission, along with the bike's relatively simple construction and basic parts make this a machine that you can trust to take you to the ends of the earth and back again. It will also hit a top speed of an even 100 miles per hour, making this old soldier a versatile prospect, both on and off the pavement.
Beta 500 RS — 100+ mph*
Beta may not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of motorcycle marques, but this Italian brand makes premium, high performance machines that are is a highly respected within the off-road segment. Its RS range of street-legal, four-stroke motorcycles includes four models with approximate 350cc, 390cc, 430cc, and 500cc engine capacities. Of these, the Beta 500 RS is the most powerful by some margin.
Unlike some of the motorcycles listed here, the Beta 500 RS is not evenly weighted for pavement and off-roading. This is very much a dirt bike, as evidenced by its motocross profile, large mudguards, and wafer-thin saddle. While it is street legal, you wouldn't want to ride it for a daily commute, and this would be a serious waste of the bike's potential. Its engine is actually a 477.5cc four-stroke, liquid-cooled unit that provides power to spare, considering its 243-pound dry weight. Performance is buoyed by a six-speed gearbox and a Sachs front and rear suspension, and notable features include switchable traction control and even an onboard TrailTech GPS system.
The engine is made in-house by Beta, and the brand is cagey when it comes to horsepower and top speeds. However, based on its smaller predecessor, the 450 RS's performance, it should far exceed 100 miles per hour, as this was said to reach speeds of almost 111 miles per hour.
*A reliable top speed is currently unavailable for the Beta 500 RS. However, this is among the most powerful dual-sport bikes currently available, with one of the highest power-to-weight ratios in its class and a predicted top speed of well over 100 miles per hour.
KTM 500 EXC-F — 100+ mph*
Unlike with roadgoing sport bikes, off-road bikes are built with performance rather than speed in mind, prioritizing maneuverability, handling, weight distribution, and power mapping. The KTM 500 EXC-F was re-released in 2024, having undergone an almost complete overhaul, and it remains one of the best-performing dual sport models currently available.
Many improvements have been made to the previous-generation 500 EXC-F, including a fully manually-adjustable suspension, a considerably lighter engine with an improved center of gravity, a redesigned shock-absorbing frame, and a new front fork assembly. Its LED headlamp is 300% brighter, its ergonomics have had a complete revision, and a new exhaust has been fitted.
KTM already had a number of successful dual sport machines in its stable, including the excellent 450 EXC-F Six Days, but the latest 500 EXC-F is a worthy flagship that demands our attention. The new 510.9cc engine puts out an impressive 64 horsepower on a bike that weighs a little over 253 pounds, putting it in a position to give competitors including the Beta 500 RS and Husqvarna FE501S a run for their money.
*A reliable top speed is currently unavailable for the KTM 500 EXC-F. However, this is among the most powerful dual-sport bikes currently available, with one of the highest power-to-weight ratios in its class and a predicted top speed of well over 100 miles per hour.
GasGas ES700 — 100+ mph*
Like Beta, GasGas is another boutique motorcycle brand that specializes in off-road pursuits. It is owned by Austrian company Pierer Mobility, which also owns KTM, Husqvarna, and MV Agusta Motorcycles, so it has plenty of resources at hand, resulting in a premium product line that includes the most powerful motorcycle on this list.
The GasGas ES700 is a serious off-roader that has the profile of a dirt bike, but with a lot more power to play with — almost 74 horsepower and 54 lb-ft of torque, to be precise. This comes courtesy of its 692.7cc engine on a bike that weighs a mere 323 pounds in total. This power to weight ratio translates as an impressive ability to flick the ES700 around in the dirt, assisted by a host of electronic rider aids, including adjustable power delivery, riding modes, cornering ABS, and traction control.
Not only is the GasGas ES700 extremely powerful, but it is also extremely well made. With service intervals of 10,000 kilometers, the brand puts faith in its product, suggesting this is a robust piece of engineering that can handle some serious abuse while out in the wilderness. There is even an option to tailor your own ES700 to suit your exact requirements, with a host of additional parts and accessories that can be installed prior to delivery of your shiny new motorcycle.
*A reliable top speed is currently unavailable for the GasGas ES700. However, this is among the most powerful dual-sport bikes currently available, with one of the highest power-to-weight ratios in its class and a predicted top speed of well over 100 miles per hour.