The 5 Fastest Electric Motorcycles In 2024, Ranked

Starting off our list is the Italian Volt Lacama, which comes with two battery options. There's the lighter "Hyperlight" battery, which offers a top speed of only 105mph, but then there's the more powerful "Hyperpower" battery, clocking in at 230km/h or 143mph. It is quite the speedster and stylish to boot. Since we're looking at the fastest motorcycles, this entry will focus solely on the Hyperpower battery option.

If you're a solo rider, the Lacama Monoposto is for you, sporting only a single seat for the rider. However, if you want to share the experience with a friend, there's the Biposto — a double seater model. The added weight of a pillion will affect the bike's acceleration, which is 0 to 60 in four seconds, since more power is required to move additional mass, and aerodynamic drag will have a significant effect. Along with the top speed of 143 mph, the Hyperpower battery also produces 169 ft-lbs of torque with a range of up to 160 miles. The regenerative braking system provides four adjustable levels that go from zero to three, dictating how much kinetic energy is converted to electrical power.

Speaking of adjustable levels, the Lacama lets drivers choose one of four different driving modes, not too different from Kawasaki's e-1 motorcycle, each offering a different riding experience based on driver preferences and road conditions. They're labeled as "Rocket!," "Sport," "Eco," and "Wet." For the best acceleration, riders want to use the "Rocket!" setting.