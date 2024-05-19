The 5 Fastest Electric Motorcycles In 2024, Ranked
Motorcycles have become synonymous with speed over the decades. Some riders purchase fast motorcycles because nothing gives as much of a rush as zipping along the white line, passing cars in the blink of an eye as the needle creeps past 100 mph. As automobile brands worldwide amp up their electric car production, it's only natural for motorcycle brands to follow suit, and one of the goals of some brands producing electric motorcycles is to create the fastest one. Even electric bicycles have been created with speed as their leading feature.
EV technology is more reliable today than ever before and only getting better, and manufacturers are keen to push the limits and see how fast an EV can go. There are companies focused solely on creating electric motorcycles that can go toe-to-toe with a NASCAR car. Other brands are more concerned with bringing these electric speedsters to everyday people. While there are multiple disadvantages to riding an electric motorcycle, such as the reduced range they provide, speed is no longer a concern. So, while electric riders might need to make more frequent stops while traveling cross-country, they'll have no issues keeping up with their gas-powered counterparts on the road.
5. Italian Volt Lacama
Starting off our list is the Italian Volt Lacama, which comes with two battery options. There's the lighter "Hyperlight" battery, which offers a top speed of only 105mph, but then there's the more powerful "Hyperpower" battery, clocking in at 230km/h or 143mph. It is quite the speedster and stylish to boot. Since we're looking at the fastest motorcycles, this entry will focus solely on the Hyperpower battery option.
If you're a solo rider, the Lacama Monoposto is for you, sporting only a single seat for the rider. However, if you want to share the experience with a friend, there's the Biposto — a double seater model. The added weight of a pillion will affect the bike's acceleration, which is 0 to 60 in four seconds, since more power is required to move additional mass, and aerodynamic drag will have a significant effect. Along with the top speed of 143 mph, the Hyperpower battery also produces 169 ft-lbs of torque with a range of up to 160 miles. The regenerative braking system provides four adjustable levels that go from zero to three, dictating how much kinetic energy is converted to electrical power.
Speaking of adjustable levels, the Lacama lets drivers choose one of four different driving modes, not too different from Kawasaki's e-1 motorcycle, each offering a different riding experience based on driver preferences and road conditions. They're labeled as "Rocket!," "Sport," "Eco," and "Wet." For the best acceleration, riders want to use the "Rocket!" setting.
4. Energica Ego RS
Energica Motors is a motorcycle brand out of Italy that uses the many electric motorcycle tournaments held throughout Europe to its advantage. Since 2010, Energica has entered its bikes into these competitions and, as a result, refined its motor and battery technology to develop one of the fastest electric motorcycles in the world. It's kind of the perfect testing ground, really. The current result is the Ego+ RS. This is a motorcycle that not only closely resembles your everyday sports bike, but it also clocks in with a max speed of 150 mph.
Since the Ego+ RS was developed for the race track as well as the road, it's not enough to have a motor that can sustain a high top speed. A race bike needs to be able to get out ahead of its competitors from the starting line. Energica's Ego+ RS does pretty well with eye-watering acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, and it produces 171 horsepower with 164 ft-lbs of torque.
3. Damon Hypersport Premier
Sure, your eyes might go wide when you hear that an electric motorcycle can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds, because that's impressive for any vehicle. But, there are some bikes on this list that can accelerate harder. What is undeniably impressive, and puts Damon Motors in an exclusive club of manufacturers, is an electric motorcycle that can reach 200 mph. Damon's Hypersport is the ticket that grants them entry to that club.
The aptly named "Hyperdrive" powertrain, which the company boasts is "the world's first monocoque-constructed, multi variant, 100% electric powertrain," also produces 200 horsepower with 200 Nm (147 ft-lb) of torque. Additionally, it gets a combined range of 200 miles before it needs a full charge. While an adaptor is needed, the bike can be charged at a Tesla Supercharger.
The bike is built for speed, that's not its only use case. It comes with two modes riders can switch between: commuter and sport. Driving to work or running errands? You'll likely want the commuter mode. When you're having fun, however, or want to get to your destination quickly, that's the time to switch it over to sport mode.
2. Lightning LS-218
Lightning Motors has a motto that it plasters on its website. It says, "Engineered for the track. Designed for the street." There isn't a more apt description for the Lightning LS-218 motorcycle. In 2013, this fully electric bike raced against a field of gas-powered motorcycles at Pikes Peak International Raceway in Colorado and came out on top.
This is the only mass-produced, consumer-grade electric motorcycle capable of reaching 218 mph. It's one of the few to even get over that 200 mph milestone. Its IPM liquid-cooled motor produces 244 horsepower and 220 ft-lbs of torque. For anyone who wants to zip in and out of traffic during their commute to work on the fastest electric motorcycle on the market, this is the bike to buy.
More impressively, the Lightning can go from 0 to 60 mph in two seconds flat. Two. Among gas-powered bikes, the record is held by Suzuki's Hayabusa, which hits the 60 mph mark in a comparatively sluggish 2.35 seconds. The LS-218 performs well over distance, too, as a single charge can propel a rider for 188 miles. Not far enough? Upgrading to the 380V 20 kWh battery pack will increase its range to 255 miles. Using the 28 kWh Lightning-Fast charge system boosts this to 335 miles — that's enough to take you from the edge of Idaho to the Pacific.
1. Voxan Wattman
The thought of sitting on an electric motorcycle capable of reaching nearly 300 mph might be exciting for many speed demons, but this isn't a bike available for everyday people. In fact, it's not even on the sales floor. Voxan Motors designed the Wattman from scratch with only one thing in mind: speed.
Going 283 mph was once a feat achievable only by gas-powered vehicles, but Voxan set out to change that and succeeded. That's faster than the fastest NASCAR's top lap speed. The Wattman didn't stop there either. The test pilot, Max Biaggi, went on to break 21 world speed records behind the wheel... er, handlebars of the Voxan Wattman. While it doesn't hold a candle to the fastest motorcycles ever built overall, it's an incredible accomplishment for an electric-powered bike.
Engineers crafted the Wattman's chassis from aerospace-grade steel. To improve the aerodynamics of this motorcycle, the engineers did away with a radiator, and used dry ice contained in a tank under the driver's seat to prevent the motor from overheating. When designing the battery, the engineers didn't have to worry about range for their speed goal, instead concerning themselves with power. They packed over 1,400 power cells into a battery that could deliver 317 kW of power with a capacity of 15.9 kWh. Perhaps one day an electric motorcycle available to consumers will incorporate the technology Voxan developed with the Wattman.