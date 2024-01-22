10 Things Every Motorcycle Rider Should Know About The Suzuki Hayabusa

Technology has come a long way since the first motorized cycle was dreamed up in the late 1800s, as designers and manufacturers have been continously coming up with faster, better-engineered bikes. Today, there are dozens of different makes and models to choose from, from quirky little city-hoppers to highly engineered speed demons.

Of course, if you're really into motorcycles, you've doubtless heard of the Suzuki Hayabusa. First released in 1999, the Hayabusa is named after the Japanese word for Peregrine Falcon. True to its name, this bird of prey swooped into the motorcycle industry and helped change history.

Today, we're taking a look at what makes the Hayabusa so special, from its record-breaking origins to its long-lasting appeal. Here are 10 things every motorcycle rider should know about the Suzuki Hayabusa. Whether you're a long-time fan of the model or just curious about this legendary bike, these insights will deepen your appreciation for one of the most influential motorcycles ever built.