The Most Epic Sports Bikes That Newbies Really Shouldn't Buy
Many new riders are instantly drawn to sports bikes, and it's pretty clear why — sleek designs and the promise of high-speed thrills and adrenaline are often seen as the pinnacle of motorcycling excitement. Nevertheless, there are compelling reasons why sports bikes might not be the ideal choice for novice riders.
One of the primary concerns is power. Sports bikes are built for speed, often with engines that deliver substantial power. For a beginner, this can be overwhelming and difficult to control. The temptation to unleash this power without the necessary skill can lead to dangerous situations. The handling of sports bikes is also engineered for experienced riders. They require a level of precision and control that newbies typically haven't developed yet. These are just a few reasons why a sports bike might be a bad idea for newbies.
Instead, more suitable alternatives include standard bikes or cruisers. These typically have more manageable power outputs, lower seats, and a more upright riding position, making them easier to handle. Adventure motorcycles are another excellent option, giving a balance of performance and comfort while being designed for a variety of riding conditions. Each of these types provides a safer and more forgiving platform for beginners to develop their skills and enjoy the ride, paving the way for a future upgrade to a sports bike when they're ready. Until that happens, here are five epic sports bikes that newbies should avoid.
Honda CBR1000RR-R
The Honda CBR1000RR-R, commonly known as the Fireblade, is a great piece of engineering, but it's not a machine for the faint of heart or the inexperienced. This bike is a powerhouse that comes with a massive 213 horsepower and a weight of 445 lbs. For beginners, this combination of high power and weight can be overwhelming. The Fireblade's engine is designed for high performance, which means it can reach staggering speeds in the blink of an eye. This level of acceleration is thrilling for seasoned riders, but for newbies, it can be too much too soon. Based on our own review of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, tall riders will also have a tough time with the bike's ergonomics.
Handling is another area where beginners might struggle with the Fireblade. This bike is built for precision and agility, which is fantastic on a racetrack or in the hands of an experienced rider who can take advantage of its capabilities. However, for a new rider, this level of sensitivity can make the bike feel twitchy and hard to control. It requires a delicate touch and a good understanding of handling a high-performance motorcycle. There's also Fireblade's Brembo braking system to manage. Top-of-the-line and designed for aggressive, high-speed riding, but newbies might find it challenging to modulate such powerful brakes, leading to jerky stops or, worse, loss of control.
Kawasaki Ninja H2
The best metaphor for the Kawasaki Ninja H2 is a wild stallion — magnificent and powerful, but not for the inexperienced. At the heart of this bike lies a supercharged 998cc engine with an output of around 200 horsepower that makes this bike not just fast but hyper-fast. It's the kind of speed that requires skill and a seasoned rider's intuition to handle.
Its hefty weight of 525 lbs adds to the challenge. A heavy and fast bike is a combo that, again, needs experience. It's not about going fast either; it's about controlling that speed, a nuance often lost on beginners. Then there's the height and ergonomics. The H2 isn't just a bike you hop on; it's one you need to fit. Its stature and riding position are designed for those who know their way around a sportbike, not for those still finding their footing. Let's not forget about the acceleration, which is probably best described as a ballistic missile with handlebars.
Retailing around $31,500 for the 2023 version is a significant investment; for a beginner, the high cost amplifies the risk. Accidental drops or mishaps, common in the learning phase, could lead to expensive repairs or replacements, given the premium components and complex engineering of the H2. All these factors, from its brute power to its demanding ergonomics, make the H2 an ill-fit for beginners.
KTM 1290 Super Duke R
The KTM 1290 Super Duke R, nicknamed "The Beast" and arguably among the ten best KTM motorcycles ever made, but it's another machine you want to avoid as a newbie. With a 1301 cc V-twin engine delivering a staggering 180 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque, this bike is definitely on the high end of performance. While that's great news for seasoned riders, beginner riders need to get more hours under their belt.
You also get advanced electronics, including a comprehensive suite of rider aids, like traction control, cornering ABS, and a quick-shifter, all designed to manage its power. Even if they are helpful, these features require a nuanced understanding to be used effectively — something new riders often lack. Handling the Super Duke R's power isn't the only challenge. Its aggressive ergonomics, with a forward-leaning riding position and a high seat height of 32.9 inches, require physical control and confidence from the rider. The bike's suspension, optimized for high-speed stability and sharp handling, is less forgiving on rough roads, according to some owners. This could be another complexity for beginners not yet adept at managing varied road conditions.
The KTM 1290 Super Duke R is actually a great bike with an excellent riding experience — it just wasn't made for novice riders. New riders might find more enjoyment and safety in starting with a less powerful and more forgiving motorcycle like the Suzuki GSX250R, gradually working their way up to high-performance machines like the Super Duke R.
BMW S 1000 RR
It's pretty clear that too much power is the biggest obstacle for beginners when buying a new sports bike. Unfortunately, despite being one of the coolest-looking sports bikes, the BMW S 1000 RR falls into this category. Firstly, its powerhouse engine — a 999cc inline-4 — is nothing short of intimidating. With a massive 210 horsepower at 13,750 rpm and a torque of 113 lb-ft at 11,000 rpm, this machine is built for speed and performance, not the cautious pace of a newbie. The bike's sophisticated technology, including the innovative BMW ShiftCam variable valve timing, improves its power and efficiency but makes it a bit too complex for inexperienced riders.
Although advantageous for racing and agility, its lightweight frame might pose a challenge for those not yet accustomed to handling such responsive and quick machines. The S 1000 RR's advanced electronic systems, including multiple riding modes and a comprehensive safety package with ABS and traction control, are also designed for riders who can exploit these features effectively, which usually comes with experience.
With a price tag for 2024's bike hovering around the $25,900 mark, the bike's cost factor adds another layer of consideration for beginners. The financial repercussions could be steep if a novice rider makes a mistake, which is more likely when getting accustomed to riding. Therefore, while it is an exceptional sports bike, it's perhaps too much of a beast for those just starting out.
Suzuki Hayabusa GSX1300R
The Suzuki Hayabusa GSX1300R is another bike many sports bike enthusiasts have their eye on, but it also presents several challenges for beginner riders. Its power output of 187 bhp, combined with a hefty weight of 582 lbs, gives newbie riders a lot of trouble. The bike's tall seat height of 31.5 inches can be intimidating and uncomfortable for novices, and even more so for shorter riders. But the real challenge for new riders is Hayabusa's acceleration, which is nothing short of explosive.
Handling is another area where the Hayabusa demands respect and experience. Although its ride quality is impressive, thanks to fully adjustable KYB forks and shocks, the bike doesn't respond well to being forced into corners. It requires a delicate touch and precise control, which comes with riding experience. It includes a sophisticated electronics package with multiple riding modes, traction control, and launch control, which can overwhelm first-time riders. The aerodynamic design, contributing to its reputation as one of the fastest production motorcycles at 190 mph, is also a bit overkill for many beginner riders.
Typically, high-performance bikes like the Hayabusa have higher maintenance costs due to their advanced technology, powerful engines, and specialized parts as well. These bikes often require more frequent servicing, and the cost of replacement parts can be higher compared to more standard models, so that's another reason new riders might want to avoid this bike.