The Most Epic Sports Bikes That Newbies Really Shouldn't Buy

Many new riders are instantly drawn to sports bikes, and it's pretty clear why — sleek designs and the promise of high-speed thrills and adrenaline are often seen as the pinnacle of motorcycling excitement. Nevertheless, there are compelling reasons why sports bikes might not be the ideal choice for novice riders.

One of the primary concerns is power. Sports bikes are built for speed, often with engines that deliver substantial power. For a beginner, this can be overwhelming and difficult to control. The temptation to unleash this power without the necessary skill can lead to dangerous situations. The handling of sports bikes is also engineered for experienced riders. They require a level of precision and control that newbies typically haven't developed yet. These are just a few reasons why a sports bike might be a bad idea for newbies.

Instead, more suitable alternatives include standard bikes or cruisers. These typically have more manageable power outputs, lower seats, and a more upright riding position, making them easier to handle. Adventure motorcycles are another excellent option, giving a balance of performance and comfort while being designed for a variety of riding conditions. Each of these types provides a safer and more forgiving platform for beginners to develop their skills and enjoy the ride, paving the way for a future upgrade to a sports bike when they're ready. Until that happens, here are five epic sports bikes that newbies should avoid.