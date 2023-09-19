Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Review: Turns Every Road Into A Track

The first time I fire up a CBR1000RR-R at Honda's headquarters in Torrance, California, the engine sounds surprisingly tame. Just quietly purring along for the first few moments, at barely more than a buzz, even after I try a pop of throttle to spool up the inline-four. Then I pick my left foot up onto the peg—or try to, I can barely fit the rear set to make sure I've got first gear selected. Feathering the clutch, I inch forward while picking up my right foot, still feeling awkward as I ease into the twist a bit more and discover torque for days even right on the edge of stalling from a stop. Time to ride home.

I quickly discover that the 999cc straight-four wakes up at about 6,000 RPM, Akrapovic titanium exhaust all of a sudden newly echoic and booming all the way up near the 14,000-RPM redline. But I won't get anywhere near there on my first ride, since first gear is tall enough to reach at least 95 miles an hour. The little bike scoots up to highway speeds (and beyond) and I start having some fun, hair fully on fire, so I can't exactly look down in that moment to confirm the precise top speed at redline.

Akrapovic screaming and wind picking up, perched on a high seat bent over low handlebars, windscreen barely cutting down any of the wind blattering my helmet: for the first time, I truly understand the idea of a crotch rocket. This is the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, a name so long fans typically just say "Fireblade" or "Triple-R" (even if there are five Rs in the full name). As both the name and lightning-inspired livery suggest, the Fireblade is the craziest creation currently in Honda's motorcycle lineup.