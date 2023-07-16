10 Of The Best Aprilia Motorcycles Ever Made

When we think of Venice, Italy, our imagination may be drawn to gondoliers negotiating the Grand Canal, gelato in St. Mark's Square, or photo opportunities on the Rialto Bridge. Motorcycles rarely feature in these scenarios, yet the region is well known for producing one of Italy's most celebrated brands, Aprilia. While it may not be as deep-rooted as its compatriots, Moto Guzzi and Ducati, Aprilia has made a significant impact on the industry, especially within the dual-sport and sport bike segments.

Established as a bicycle company at the end of World War 2, Aprilia started manufacturing motorcycles around two decades later and has since enjoyed considerable success, both commercially and in motorsports. In fact, after introducing its first motocross bike in 1974, Aprilia took home its first championship titles just three years later in 125cc and 250cc classes, as production was buoyed by a successful line of motor scooters, numbering around 12,000 units annually.

While Aprilia's path to becoming a leading motorcycle manufacturer was relatively slow to gather pace, by the end of the century, it was producing liter-class sport bikes followed by supermotos in the early 2000s. At this point, Italian auto giant Piaggio took the company's reins (having also bought Moto Guzzi), and production snowballed. The following ten Aprilia motorcycles represent its most aspirational, competitive, and innovative models throughout the brand's storied history, which combine to paint a detailed picture of this somewhat unconventional marque.