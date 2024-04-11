All About The Kawasaki Ninja E-1 Motorcycle

The Ninja is one of Kawasaki's most famous motorcycles for good reason. This line is perhaps the most recognizable from Kawasaki, so it's not surprising to see a bike from the family be one of the most popular beginner bikes for a new rider. As the world continues toward an electric future with its vehicle, Kawasaki has also hopped on the bandwagon with the Ninja e-1, the fully electric motorcycle. It's not the first to hit the market, but it could quickly become one of the best electric motorcycles if all of Kawasaki's bets pay off.

Kawasaki is trying to make the bike as appealing as possible to both new and returning customers with its competitive price tag of $7,899. This pricing puts it in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the Ninja line, so it can be very appealing to people looking to ditch gasoline. With the price in line with other Ninjas, it's important to know how it stacks up with its family in terms of performance. Spoiler alert — the results are promising.