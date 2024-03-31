6 Of The Most Popular Kawasaki Motorcycles For New Riders
With Kawasaki being one of the best motorcycle manufacturers in the world, it makes sense a lot of new riders gravitate towards the brand. Purchasing a bike is a big commitment, so it helps to get something that'll work for you. There are all sorts of decisions to make, and buying a motorcycle isn't the same as buying a car. There are degrees of difficulty with bikes, and if you're looking for something more for new riders, Kawasaki has some options for you.
When it comes to starter bikes, it's typically going to be something you don't want to shell out a lot of cash for because it'd be a shame for you not to like riding in general and out on tons of money. With that said, you're still going to have to spend thousands on a bike, so there's no way to get around that. You can limit the hit to your wallet while still finding a solid option.
Kawasaki Ninja 500
The Kawasaki Ninja is a famous motorcycle from a long-running manufacturer, and it's a great bike to get started with. The family has many models, and the Ninja 500 is a great choice for anybody looking to take their first step into the world of motorcycles. You can pick one up for under $6,000, and you're getting a lot of the modern bells and whistles with the purchase. The Ninja 500 comes with smartphone compatibility and an ergonomic riding indicator to help you save on gas. The lightweight design also makes it feel smooth and easy to control.
If you're looking to customize your bike, the Ninja line is packed with it. The base Kawasaki Ninja 500 comes with three different color schemes to choose from, so you shouldn't have much of an issue finding what you feel works best with it. It's also important to remember that motorcycles are highly customizable with aftermarket parts and accessories, so you can always fine-tune them to your liking after the purchase. There's a 12-month limited warranty included with the purchase in case anything goes wrong.
Kawasaki Vulcan S
If you're looking for something that looks less sporty, the Kawasaki Vulcan S is a good option. It still boasts a sleek design but comes closer to looking more like a traditional motorcycle than something like a Ninja does. What makes this bike more versatile for the new rider is the Ergo-Fit design. This lets you freely adjust the handlebars, seat, and footpegs to your desire. This ensures that riders tall and short can make the bike feel right for them, and that's especially nice if you're not the sole rider of the Vulcan S.
There are three different models of this bike to pick from — the base Vulcan S, Vulcan S Cafe, and Vulcan S Cafe ABS. The price goes up with each tier so that you can spend as little as $7,899 or as high as $8,499. This does make the Vulcan line pricier than some of the others on the list, but it still represents a nice Kawasaki option for newer riders.
Kawasaki KLX 230
If you're looking for a bike that can handle both on and off-road, look no further than the Kawasaki KLX 230. This versatile bike costs $4,999, making it one of the cheapest bikes on the list. The lightweight bike works just fine on the road, but you'll get the most out of it if you can take it off-road here and there. It's a lightweight bike, under 300 pounds, so it should handle smoothly for beginners.
You have two color schemes to choose from: silver and gray, so while you don't have the wide selection some other Kawasakis have, you do have some choices to make. As is the case with Kawasaki bikes, you're backed by a 12-month limited warranty in case you run into issues. An underrated feature is the lower seat height, which makes it easy to hit the ground with your legs for more precision on turns—something newer riders will appreciate.
Kawasaki Z125 Pro
The Kawasaki Z125 Pro is an excellent entry-level bike for new riders looking to spend little on their motorcycle. Coming in at $3,649, it's the cheapest bike on the list by a wide margin, and that makes it a good option for people trying to dabble in riding. There's just a single model available, so you don't have to do any additional research outside of tracking down the bike and buying it.
It's a very compact bike, but that also means it's lightweight and easy to handle for beginners. This isn't a bike that's going to hit top speeds with its 125cc engine that others can, so it might not end up being the best bike for long stretches on the highway. If you're driving around an area with a speed limit of 55, it will gain much more value. For what it provides, especially for the price, it's hard to go wrong with the Z125 as your first bike.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300
You'll see lightweight bikes typically get the most recommendations for beginners as they are easier to control than heavier ones, and that's how the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 finds itself on the list. This is one of the best beginner motorcycles named by Motorcyclist, and it's also one Kawasaki itself recommends to beginners in the bike world. As a bonus cherry on top, the Versys is also one of the best Kawasaki motorcycles ever built. This bike starts at $6,199, so while it's not the cheapest on the list, it's also not going to be the most expensive either.
The low seat height is a standout for new riders as it'll give you more stability, and there's enough space to fit a second person to the back if you like to ride as a couple. Kawasaki notes its comfort as a selling point, so this could end up being a bike that won't have you wanting to swap a lot of parts out, although some people like to do that anyway. Whether it's in the city or a rural area, the Versys-X 300 is a bike that will serve newbies well.
Kawasaki KLX 300SM
Driving through a city full of traffic can be difficult for new riders, but Kawasaki has helped ease some of that burden with the KLX 300SM. You have two color schemes to choose between, gray and blue, so there aren't many decisions to make there. Where the bike shines is with beginners, which is why it comes tagged with the "New Rider Friendly" tag from Kawasaki. You can pick up the KLX 300SM for $6,599. This does make it more expensive than many other bikes on the list, but there are still pricier Kawasaki bikes.
This is a smaller bike, and that's part of what helps make it solid for new riders. Smaller bikes are easier to control, which will come in handy when driving through cities and rural areas. It's also lightweight at just around 300 pounds, so you should be able to get the swing of things quickly. The 292cc engine does make it good for highway usage on 55 mph roads, but interstates could be tricky.
Why were these bikes chosen?
Kawasaki has many bikes to choose from, so finding something that works best for a new rider can be very daunting. Kawasaki recommends everything on this list for beginners, and Motorcyclist mentions some of the options as good starter bikes. Newbies should value things like weight and height, as that makes a bike easier to control. Each option on this list is lightweight, and the majority let you sit low enough to the ground to use your legs for turning.
There is a wide range of prices on Kawasaki bikes, but you should typically be able to stay around the $5,000-$6,000 range with many beginner motorcycles. Some of them do go a tad higher than that, so it'll come down to your budget at the end of the day. Whatever option you go for, you're sure to find something that fits your needs from Kawasaki.