4 Of The Best Dual Sport Motorcycles For Expert Riders

There are many different types of motorcycles. Some are designed explicitly for road use, built to carve up the city streets or tear down the highways over long distances. Other motorcycles, like dirt bikes or motocross bikes, are intended for off-road use. These bikes typically feature thinner tires with aggressive tread, more prominent fenders to protect riders from dirt and mud, and springier suspension systems designed to handle jumps and various obstacles. Both street motorcycles and dirt bikes have their advantages. But if you're looking for a bike that can handle dirt and pavement, you might be curious about what your options are.

Generally, there are two categories of motorcycles designed for both off-road and street driving: adventure bikes and dual sport bikes (50/50 bikes). Adventure bikes are more similar to cruisers in style and size but are built to handle light trails and long-distance highway driving. Dual sport motorcycles, on the other hand, look very similar to motocross bikes. They're designed to be excellent offroad, as well as capable of driving on the highway or city streets. If you're an advanced rider in the market for a bike that can tear up the trails on the weekend and then carry you to work reliably on Monday morning, a dual sport motorcycle may be a solid option for you. We checked out some of the most popular motorcycle brands and searched for quality dual sport bikes based on a couple of criteria. That said, we'll go into our methodology later. For now, here are four of the best dual sport motorcycles for expert riders.