4 Of The Best Dual Sport Motorcycles For Expert Riders
There are many different types of motorcycles. Some are designed explicitly for road use, built to carve up the city streets or tear down the highways over long distances. Other motorcycles, like dirt bikes or motocross bikes, are intended for off-road use. These bikes typically feature thinner tires with aggressive tread, more prominent fenders to protect riders from dirt and mud, and springier suspension systems designed to handle jumps and various obstacles. Both street motorcycles and dirt bikes have their advantages. But if you're looking for a bike that can handle dirt and pavement, you might be curious about what your options are.
Generally, there are two categories of motorcycles designed for both off-road and street driving: adventure bikes and dual sport bikes (50/50 bikes). Adventure bikes are more similar to cruisers in style and size but are built to handle light trails and long-distance highway driving. Dual sport motorcycles, on the other hand, look very similar to motocross bikes. They're designed to be excellent offroad, as well as capable of driving on the highway or city streets. If you're an advanced rider in the market for a bike that can tear up the trails on the weekend and then carry you to work reliably on Monday morning, a dual sport motorcycle may be a solid option for you. We checked out some of the most popular motorcycle brands and searched for quality dual sport bikes based on a couple of criteria. That said, we'll go into our methodology later. For now, here are four of the best dual sport motorcycles for expert riders.
Suzuki DR650S
When it comes to top-rated dual sport motorcycles, the Suzuki DR650S is hard to beat — not only is it an excellent 50/50 bike, but it's also one of the most affordable Suzuki motorcycles you can buy today. It features a robust 644cc four-stroke motor capable of roughly 35 horsepower and top speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. With those specs, the DR650S can handle just about anything you throw at it, be it muddy trails, desolate highways, or congested city streets. The bike weighs just under 370 pounds and has a seat height of 34.8 inches, making it big enough to handle large riders without being uncomfortable or cumbersome for smaller riders.
The 2024 Suzuki DR650S comes in two color schemes: solid black with iron gray trim and solid white. Both versions are attractive, and the bike is exceptionally pleasing to look at overall, in addition to being highly capable and powerful. It comes with a base price tag of $7,099 and is highly rated by riders and enthusiasts. In fact, according to our research, the DR650S is one of the most recommended dual sport motorcycles on the market, and hardcore fans celebrate the bike for its power and versatility. If you're in the market for a great all-around bike that can handle city streets, highways, and even the most gnarly trails, the Suzuki DR650S could be a great choice.
Kawasaki KLR650
Kawasaki motorcycles are some of the most popular bikes on the market. The company is known for building robust motorcycles dripping with style and speed. When it comes to off-road capable bikes, Kawasaki is no slouch. The manufacturer builds an extensive selection of bikes for off-road driving, including its wildly popular dual sport bike, the Kawasaki KLR650.
As one of the best motorcycles Kawasaki has ever made, the KLR650 is a beast on pavement and dirt. Its 652cc liquid-cooled engine produces roughly 42 horsepower and can reach top speeds of around 90 miles per hour, allowing riders to transition seamlessly from dirt trails to city streets and even open highways. Regarding style, the KLR650 looks slightly more like an adventure bike than a dirt bike. It features a windshield and large front fairing to protect the rider, while optional packages include things like luggage crates and saddlebags for extended rides. The bike weighs 460 pounds, making it more suitable for advanced riders, while a 34.3-inch seat height allows even shorter riders to mount the bike comfortably. The Kawasaki KLR650 comes in various packages and color schemes, including an adventure bike version with ABS and a traveler trim package that includes a helmet case. The base model starts at $6,899, while the most expensive trim package comes in at $8,199.
KTM 690 Enduro R
If you don't already, you need to know about KTM motorcycles. The company is extremely popular in the world of motorcycle enthusiasts but has less mainstream recognition than brands like Harley-Davidson, Honda, and Kawasaki. It produces an extensive line of motorcycles, including various bikes capable of off-road riding. One of those bikes is the KTM 690 Enduro R, a dual sport motorcycle that can handle streets and dirt with ease.
Its beastly 692cc engine is capable of a whopping 74 horsepower and top speeds exceeding 115 miles per hour, making the 690 Enduro R one of the most highway-capable bikes on this list. In addition to being exceptionally powerful, the KTM dual sport motorcycle is packed with modern technology to help keep riders safe and comfortable while cruising over various types of terrain. It features a digital dashboard that displays info like your current speed and transmission gear, ride modes that allow you to customize the bike's performance based on your current needs, and a traction control system to help you maintain stability. The bike weighs around 326 pounds and has a seat height of nearly 36 inches, making it lightweight and still relatively comfortable for smaller riders. While the KTM 690 Enduro R is one of the most powerful and versatile bikes on this list, it's also the most expensive, with the base model starting at $12,999.
Honda XR650L
When it comes to the best and most reliable motorcycles ever built, the Honda name always makes at least an appearance or two. This list is no different. Regarding the best dual sport motorcycles for expert riders, the Honda XR650L is difficult to beat.
The XR650L features a 644cc four-stroke engine capable of producing 43 horsepower and top speeds greater than 100 miles per hour. Its long-travel suspension is designed to handle trails and rugged terrain with ease, while the bike's electric start and street-legal light and signal system make it excellent for city commutes and light highway driving. The 2024 model comes in one white color option, featuring black trim and vintage blue and red decals on the gas tank. Whether you're tearing up the trails, commuting to the office, or hitting the backroads for a Sunday cruise, the XR650L is equipped to carry you where you want to go. It features a passenger-ready design, including footpegs and a grab strap, while a sealed battery and disc brakes help minimize the required maintenance and contribute to enhanced safety. It weighs 346 pounds, making it light enough for smaller riders to handle, while its 37-inch seat height makes it the tallest bike on this list. The 2024 Honda XR650L starts at $6,999, and riders have the option to customize their bike based on their needs and preferences.
Why did we choose these bikes?
We chose to include these motorcycles based on a couple of different criteria: functionality and enthusiast/expert testimony. First of all, we searched for quality dual sport motorcycles that can provide versatile and robust power to advanced riders. Each of the bikes covered here can handle various terrain types, from dirt and mud to city streets and even desolate highways, without sacrificing performance. We also searched for bikes that feature modern technology and safety equipment, and we included motorcycles that allow riders to transition seamlessly from one style to the next, thanks to a combination of contemporary tech and versatile engineering. Finally, we looked into what real dual sport motorcycle riders and bike experts had to say. We based our final selection on the testimony and advice of both motorcycle professionals and hardcore riders, and we included an assortment of the top-rated dual sport motorcycles that you can find on the market today.
All of that said, it's essential that you do your own research before investing in a motorcycle. Even if you're an advanced rider, there are some things you should consider before making your purchase. Remember your own needs and limitations, and consider the bike's size and capabilities when shopping. Following those steps will help ensure that you purchase the best motorcycle for you and help you avoid unnecessary expenses and buyer's remorse.