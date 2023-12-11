Everything You Should Know About KTM Motorcycles

If you're interested in vehicles that run on two wheels, you've probably stumbled across KTM Motorcycles at some point. The company's bright orange logo certainly catches the eye, but the machine underneath shouldn't be underestimated. KTM's motorcycles are known to have some pretty stylish designs and performance to match. You might have seen one for sale on a lot, or you could have seen one out in the world. You could have spotted a rider jumping mounds, ripping down dirt trails, or even racing on the track with one.

This Austrian motorcycle manufacturer might not have the same brand recognition as some Japanese sport and dirtbike companies like Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, or Suzuki. Still, it's an established entity that has been around for quite some time, and it's only grown more popular over the years.

Whether you're thinking about buying a KTM bike or just curious about the company, you might be more interested in learning a little more about what sets KTM apart and how the company got where it is today. Where did it come from? What kind of motorcycles does it make? How much do they cost compared to other brands? Here's everything you need to know about KTM.