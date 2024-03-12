Where Are Kawasaki Motorcycles Made, And Who Owns The Company Now?

Kawasaki motorcycles have been helping bikers throttle up on the world's various dirt tracks, race tracks, and freeways for the better part of the past century, and the Japanese motor company is primed to continue doing so for the foreseeable future. As for its past, Kawasaki has had skin in the motorcycle game since the early 1950s, producing their first engines in 1953.

By 1960, the company was ramping up production on fully integrated motorcycles via an alliance with Meguro Manufacturing Company, with the first Kawasaki-branded bike hitting the streets of Tokyo in 1961. In the decades since, Kawasaki Motorcycles has transformed from a Japanese startup into one of the more celebrated brands on the planet, making an impressive slate of bikes that have proven as big a hit with weekend road warriors as pro riders who make a living riding fast.

Still, given the company's longevity, you may have a question or two about not just its ownership but where Kawasaki motorcycles are made. So, here's a quick rundown of Kawasaki's ownership and manufacturing stats.