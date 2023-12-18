Everything You Need To Know About Kawasaki's New Hydrogen Powered Motorcycle

At the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Group Vision 2030 Progress Report meeting, the company teased a new vehicle that's sure to get the interest of motorcycle fans: a hydrogen-powered bike. Hydrogen-powered cars are not a new concept and companies like Honda have produced cars like the Honda Clarity before. Motorcycles, however, are a different story. The inherent weight and space difficulties presented by your average motorcycle make storing usable amounts of oxygen difficult.

That hasn't stopped Kawasaki from shooting for the hydrogen-powered stars. As of now, the supposed future bike is in the concept stage and Kawasaki hasn't announced anything close to a production model or anything past the most tentative timeline of 2030. However, you can still glean some interesting and potentially exciting information from the concept images Kawasaki shared at the meeting.

Making hydrogen power viable in smaller applications like motorcycles, side-by-sides, ATVs, or even mopeds can not only revolutionize the power sports industry but potentially greatly reduce emissions from areas where those forms of transportation are more readily available than cars.