5 Of The Fastest Motorcycles Kawasaki Ever Built

Kawasaki is a motorcycle brand known for its blisteringly fast superbikes, high-end builds, and relative affordability. This trifecta, coupled with its rich history, has elevated the motorcycle manufacturer to the upper echelons of the industry, as it currently holds the distinction of being one of the most highly reputable names in the market.

Kawasaki did not achieve such a vaunted level of success by being confined to the standards of the time, though. To become the iconic Japanese motorcycle manufacturer that it is today, the company needed to revolutionize and innovate at every twist and turn. It did so by crafting some of the most powerful motorcycle engines in existence that push the envelope further beyond. With a goal firmly in sight, Kawasaki has effectively built a reputation for stylish and lightning-fast superbikes. Simply put, Kawasaki motorcycles are best described as rockets on two wheels. That said, strap in and hold on tight, motorcycle aficionados, and discover the top five fastest motorcycles Kawasaki has built to date.