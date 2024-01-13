Why The Kawasaki Ninja H2R Is A Motorcycle Unlike Any Other

Kawasaki's Ninja family conjures up images of swift speedsters with a bit of mystique, which held true from the first model. Development on that model, the 1984 GPZ900R, was approached with lofty goals: To provide astonishing performance without compromising drivability and introduce a motorcycle revolution beyond Kawasaki's previous releases. To do this, Kawasaki developed a world-first liquid-cooled engine capable of 145 mph travel. The bike was reportedly designed over six years and kept under wraps throughout. The Ninja family would continue to innovate, introducing models like the unique Ninja H2R.

With superbikes, there's often one key factor that enthusiasts want to hear about, one simple question to ask: How fast is it? The H2R absolutely does not disappoint in this regard. The 'R' in its name denotes that this is no street bike but a racing machine.

The H2R may culminate everything Kawasaki learned from creating Ninja motorcycles. Here's a closer look at this powerful Kawasaki bike and exactly what sets it apart.