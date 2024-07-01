10 Of The Most Iconic BMW Cars Ever Made

The BMW M1 occupies an unusual space in automotive history. It was very influential in shaping future BMWs, but it was also a big commercial flop for the carmaker. Largely, its lack of commercial success was down to the numerous delays that plagued the car's development, threatening to derail the project multiple times. As a result of the M1's development process being both over budget and much lengthier than planned, the car's asking price was also extremely high, further limiting its potential pool of buyers.

The fact that the Bavarian brand even got the car into dealerships at all is an achievement in itself, but it did, and the M1 redefined what a BMW could look like. Its sleek Giugiaro-penned styling turned heads, and its potent 277 horsepower six-cylinder engine made it the fastest German car on the market at the time. Racing versions of the M1 were even faster, with the most extreme iterations producing as much as 1,000 horsepower. Today, the race-spec M1 Procar is one of the most valuable and sought-after BMWs ever built, with examples fetching as much as $1 million on the rare occasion they appear at auction.

Arguably, the M1 is BMW's one and only true supercar, with its closest successor, the i8, never quite offering the same level of performance. As such, it automatically earns its place as one of BMW's most iconic cars, despite the severe financial headache it caused its manufacturer.