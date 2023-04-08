The Classic BMW Roadster With Unmistakable Elegance

The iconic BMW 507 Roadster is frequently mentioned as one of the best and rarest production vehicles in the German automaker's history. BMW enthusiasts also call it the prettiest car to wear the German propeller badge, and that sentiment remains steadfast in the face of modern BMWs and the snorty front ends. The 507 was (and is still) the BMW dream car that celebrities like Elvis Presley, Bernie Ecclestone, and Fred Astaire found hard to resist.

Production for the BMW 507 ran from 1956 to 1960, and the carmaker only sold 252 units after initially projecting to sell 5,500 units annually to American buyers leading into the '60s. The car was too expensive during its heyday, making it out of reach for most sports car buyers in the late '50s. What's worse is it almost led to BMW's bankruptcy due to sky-high production costs and slim margins that the company never recuperated.